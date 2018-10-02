Ohio Higher Ed launches online platform linking research universities and industry

Ohio Higher Ed launches online platform linking research universities and industry

The Ohio Department of Higher Education late last week launched a new resource for state research institutions and industry leaders intended to drive innovation, collaboration and economic growth throughout the region.

Ohio Innovation Exchange, or OIEx, connects industry with faculty, students, equipment and facilities available at the state’s research universities and consolidates these academic resources into a single, searchable, and easily accessible web portal at www.ohioinnovationexchange.org, a press release detailed.

The portal provides extensive search functionality and an intuitive interface, allowing visitors to:

Find relevant experts and suitable potential collaborators;

Explore each institution’s publications, patents, and equipment; and

Connect with the OIEx network of industry liaisons to find more information and create relationships with researchers and institutions.

“It is critical to our state’s economy that we utilize every aspect of our knowledge and innovation talent across the public and private sectors” Ohio Higher Education Chancellor John Carey said in a prepared statement. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created with OIEx — better connecting the experts and resources at our state research universities to the industries that can utilize them to push their breakthrough ideas to fruition.”

The exchange originally was developed by four Ohio universities with industry support from the Ohio Manufacturing Institute. The Ohio Department of Higher Education fostered the initiative and Digital Science, a research technology company, was contracted to build it.

The exchange, now, is a publicly available platform that, in its current phase, intended to provide industry in search of expertise with free access to more than 8,250 faculty and 900 resources from the following universities:

Case Western Reserve University,

Cleveland State University,

The Ohio State University,

Ohio University,

The University of Akron and

University of Cincinnati.

“We have experienced much success working with universities to advance our research and product initiatives,” said Margaret Barkett, associate director, the Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “But it’s not always obvious who we should partner with, so making those connections in a timely manner can be difficult.

“We’re excited to use OIEx to jump-start these partnerships, and our own innovations.”

The exchange is expected to provide a range of opportunities for industry leaders who seek research partnerships, intellectual property and technology licensing opportunities, business development and student internships

Developers believe the scope of the exchange will expand further as other institutions join.

“We’re extremely pleased to be a part of this new initiative to bring our university’s professors, students, and resources to a wider audience of industry innovators,” said Daniel Kramer, associate vice president of the Industry Liaison Office at The Ohio State University Office of Academic Affairs. “And as part of the OIEx Rapid Response team, I personally look forward to connecting industry partners with the brightest minds at The Ohio State University, delivering a higher level of collaboration and introducing new breakthroughs together.”