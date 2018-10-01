Worthington rated as a hot housing market

High-income millennials are making one Columbus suburb a hot real estate market, according to a recent study.

Worthington, or the 43085 zip code area, ranked seventh in Realtor.com’s fourth annual list of the “Hottest ZIP Codes in America” study. The suburb was originally second in 2015.

“When it comes to choosing a home of their own, millennials are looking for opportunity and they’re finding it in affordable suburbs,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, in a statement. “These hot housing markets are attracting the attention of hard-working, high-earning 25-to-34-year-olds who are drawn by their relative affordability, strong local economies, and outdoor and cultural amenities.”

Kentwood, Mich. was the top the market, followed by Colorado Springs, Colo., Watauga, Texas, Castro Valley, Calif., Peabody, Mass., Boise, Idaho, Worthington, Overland Park, Kan., Rochester, N.Y., and Upper Montclair, N.J.

The report noted that the median price for a home in these markets was $385,000 and are almost all more affordable than their surrounding area (with Worthington as an exception).

Millennials in the eight of the 10 areas made 1.3 times more than the national median income of $60,000.

Worthington’s advantages, including close access to downtown Columbus and The Ohio State University and high-rated schools, help attract young and growing families, according to the company’s press release.

“Additionally, the area has a strong sense of community with its Farmers Market, Craft Arts Crawl, as well as its many dining and boutique shopping options,” the company stated. “The number of households in this ZIP grew by 9 percent from 2010 to 2018, with an above-average home ownership rate of 74 percent among all age groups and 52 percent among millennials. Homes in Worthington sell in 25 days, about 11 days faster than the rest of the county and 41 days faster than the U.S., with a median list price of $291,305, up 0.8 percent over last year.”