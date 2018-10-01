New Ohio law shields school children’s identity in bus crashes

Late last week, a law that very specifically closes a loophole that put the identities of Ohio schoolchildren at risk became effective.

House Bill 8, which was signed into law earlier this summer, exempts from state public records law certain personal information concerning a minor in a record related to a school vehicle traffic accident.

“This issue was brought before us by a constituent,” the legislation’s joint sponsor Rep. Jeffrey Rezabek, R-Clayton, told Senate committee members during testimony. “This constituent’s son was a passenger on a school bus that was involved in an accident.

“Through no fault of the child, the child’s information was then made a public record and disseminated on a statewide networked database.”

The child’s name, birthday, home address and phone number were all made available for anyone who regularly accessed that database or those who would merely submit a public records request to the authority who submitted a police report, the lawmaker explained.

Under continuing public records law, any person may request to inspect or obtain copies of public records from a public office, Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis found. In instances in which a person makes a public records request for a record of a school vehicle traffic accident, the public office may withhold or redact the record as the act’s exemption requires.

“Sadly, my constituent was only one of many at risk because of this loophole,” Rezabek continued. “According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Crash Facts for 2014 and 2015, over 1500 school buses are involved in accidents annually.

“If we assume that the school buses are filled to capacity, with two students per seat, and an average of 24 seats on a bus, this loophole in the Ohio Revised Code subjects 72,000 student records to risk of public availability annually.”

The law allows the parent or guardian of a minor who was an occupant of a school vehicle involved in a traffic accident to request a copy of a record of the accident that contains the minor’s personal information.

“The parent or guardian must submit a written request that identifies the minor and also identify the recipient of the record,” Wendy Gridley wrote in the commission’s analysis. “A public office or person responsible for a record that contains this information must respond to the request, but only as it pertains to the minor on whose behalf the record was requested.

“The personal information of any other minor who may have been an occupant of the school vehicle involved in the accident must be redacted before the record is provided to the requestor.”

“In the age we live in, safety conscientiousness is of the essence,” Rezabek said. “Identity theft is at an all-time high, and unfortunately parents in our society must have a tireless awareness of where their children are, with whom they interact, and who has access to their personal information.

“Our parents do the best job that they can to ensure the safety of their children and the potential of their futures.”

A provision of the legislation exempts a journalist from redaction of some of a minor’s information. The exemption, however, does not allow access to a Social Security number, driver’s license or state identification number, bank account numbers, credit and debit card numbers or any other financial or medical account number.

Another exemption considers “protected health information” from a claim for payment for a health care service or procedure that may reveal the identity of an individual.

The law, which was jointly sponsored by Rep. Steve Hambley, R-Brunswick, enjoyed broad bipartisan support before its passage.