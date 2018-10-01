‘Christmas in September’ for Dublin preschool that tested new toys

Preschoolers at the Goddard School in Dublin test out a toy based on the nursery rhyme Humpty Dumpty as part of the Goddard Schools Preschooler-Approved Toy Test nationwide. The Dublin location was one of 50 Goddard schools are selected to participate in the test of new toys from brands such as V-Tech, Leap Frog and Popular Playthings.

A central Ohio preschool was among the selected schools nationwide to test toys last month.

Preschoolers at the Goddard School in Dublin spent part of the last full week of September testing toys from notable brands.

Teachers observed the preschoolers, judging the toys interactivity, skill development and creative inspiration, among other criteria.

The week will help determine the top 10 “Preschooler-Approved Toys,” which will be announced on Nov. 1.

Laura Sabers, the owner of the Dublin franchise, described the week as “Christmas in September” for the preschool, which enrolls 170 students.

“This is another opportunity to take a look at something brand new,” she said.

The Goddard School Preschooler-Approved Toy Test started 11 years ago, where 50 Goddard schools are selected to participate. But this is the first year for the Dublin location, Sabers said.

“It’s been a great experience,” she said.

While Sabers’ school was notified three weeks prior to the toy test, the process goes way back more than six months as manufacturers provide submissions to have their toys tested.

“The real cool thing about this versus all the other toy awards … this one’s the only one where the toys are tested in preschool with supervision from their teachers,” said Lisa Orman, a spokeswoman for two participating toy brands, SmartMax and Pop-Oh-Ver.

Orman said participating in the test as a finalist is the real benefit because the 50 preschools participating act as a “mini-focus group,” she said.

This helps manufacturers make minor improvements in time for the holiday season, while receiving publicity from local media.

The timing of the test does provide some challenges as one of the brands Orman represents had to send their products directly to the schools from the factory, instead of the warehouses to check for quality. Most companies have their finished products by May or June.

SmartMax, which has participated in previous toy tests, has featured farm-themed magnetic toys.

Pop-Oh-Ver, a relatively new company, released a canvas-like material for children to play pretend kitchen. Families can pull the canvas over a chair to create the appearance of a kitchen stove, allowing children to interact with it, Orman said.

The cloth is more affordable compared with traditional pretend model stoves, she added.

Other participating brands include Leap Frog, Manhattan Toy Company and Popular Playthings.

Sabers said the toy test has been a different experience for each classroom. She said the artistic-themed toys have been a big hit and a “Jenga-like” game based on the nursery rhyme Humpty Dumpty, which helps build motor and critical thinking skills.

“And of course the giggles when Humpty Dumpty does fall,” she added.

The Goddard School plans to open its 500th location this year. It’s unlikely that the Dublin location will be selected to participate in a future toy test, but Sabers plans to purchase next year’s batch to do her own toy test.

“I absolutely will,” she said.