Proposal would designate certain health-care facilities as stroke centers

Committee members in the Ohio Senate earlier this week took a first look at a bill that would designate certain health-care facilities as stroke centers in an effort to save more lives.

During testimony before the Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee, Rep. Scott Lipps shared his firsthand account of the importance of immediate stroke treatment.

“I was very fortunate when I had my stroke,” the Franklin Republican told senators. “Unlike most people, I was actually on my way home from the hospital.

“Earlier in the day, I was at the hospital for medical tests. On the way home, I received a call from my doctor, asking me to trade places with my father, who was with me, and drive me back to the hospital as I was currently having a stroke.”

Lipps’ proximity to the hospital was his good fortune.

“The only better scenario would be to find out this news while at the hospital,” he said. “So, I consider myself fortunate for not having a great deal of time loss between my stroke and receiving care for my stroke.

“I believe in this legislation because I want to make sure that others also receive top-notch care in as short of time frame as possible.”

Filed as House Bill 464, the bill would establish a process to be administered by the Ohio Department of Health by which hospitals that meet certain eligibility requirements to be recognized as comprehensive stroke centers, primary stroke centers, or acute stroke ready hospitals.

This includes appropriate recognition of primary stroke centers, which have attained supplementary levels of stroke care distinction, including, but not limited to, centers that offer mechanical endovascular therapies, Lipps said.

To become eligible a hospital must be certified as a comprehensive or primary stroke center or acute stroke ready hospital by either an accrediting organization approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or another organization acceptable to the state health department that certifies stroke centers or stroke ready hospitals in accordance with nationally recognized certification guidelines.

“If a hospital meets this certification requirement and submits a complete application, ODH must recognize it,” Lisa Musielewicz wrote in the bill’s analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission.

Additionally, HB 464 would require the recognized list of hospitals or centers to be posted on the Ohio Department of Health website and provided to all EMS agencies across the state.

Joint sponsor of the bill, Rep. Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, cited stark statistics about stroke, the fifth-leading cause of death for Ohioans, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“On average, in the United States alone, someone is having a stroke every 40 seconds,” Antonio said during testimony. “Moreover, every four minutes, a loved one dies of a stroke.

“Unfortunately, strokes are a health concern that have touched many, if not all, of our lives.”

She next recalled her late-mother’s stroke emergency.

“When I called 911 to take her to the emergency room, I had to convince the EMTs that she was behaving and speaking strange and that I thought she may be having a stroke,” Antonio said. “Our fears were confirmed hours later when she had a massive stroke.

“At the time, Tissue Plasminogen Activator was in its experimental stages and sadly was not administered. My mother passed two weeks later.”

Under the bill, the medical director or cooperating physician advisory board of each emergency medical service organization must establish written protocols for use by emergency medical service personnel when assessing, treating and transporting stroke patients to hospitals.

HB 464 would require each emergency medical service organization to provide copies of its protocols to the health department, the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire and Transportation Services and the regional director or regional advisory board for the organization’s emergency medical services region.

The bill, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication, has broad bipartisan support.