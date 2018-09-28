Even if you’re not rich you can drive a high-end car – by renting one

Even if you’re not rich you can drive a high-end car – by renting one

Have you ever dreamed of one day driving a luxury vehicle down the main drag in a Ferrari or Maserati? Well, there’s a company for that.

Enalux offers the “finest automotive rental marketplace” in Columbus, allowing drivers to rent out luxury automobiles for a daily fee.

Enalux has an array of luxury cars available for rental, ranging from a $50 a day Cadillac to a Ferrari 458 Italia for just over $2,000 daily.

In order to rent a vehicle, type in the type you would like to drive and the zip code to see of any availabilities.

One car listed is a Lamborghini Gallardo 2004 for $1,499 a day. Renters can see the lister’s ratings, description of the vehicle, features and the car’s availability.

Listed off to the side is a daily rate, hourly rate, 3 day weekend package ($2,999) or a weekly rate of $4,999.

To book, just click the “Book It” button and fill out your personal information — Enalux takes care of the rest.

The company also allows luxury car owners to list their vehicle for daily rental through their marketplace website.

“Enalux provides vehicle owners with all of the necessary resources to put some extra cash in their pocket by renting out their luxury vehicles,” the website states. “We also provide renters with the opportunity to drive premier luxury vehicles at affordable rates.

The system works by Enalux facilitating the relationship between car owners and renters.

“We understand that while not everyone can own the car of their dreams, it shouldn’t mean that they can’t experience that particular car for a day, week or month,” the company wrote.

To meet this demand, Enalux screens potential renters to insure they meet all necessary requirements.

In order to be eligible to rent a car, you must be 21 years of age, no more than six points on your license, no DUIs and no felony charges. The company also requires all renters to have full coverage car insurance.

In order to list a vehicle, just create an account and upload your car’s information.

According to the site, all luxury brands ranging from Audi to Ferrari that are not more than 10 years old are eligible to be listed for rent.

In case of an accident, Enalux says to contact them immediately and they will file a claim on your behalf with the renter’s insurance company.

Vehicle owners may also impose mileage restrictions and choose their own rental rates. Listing a vehicle is free, and the company takes 30 percent of the revenue generated from the lister’s rentals.