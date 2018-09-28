Columbus area jobless rate falls to 3.8 percent in August

Columbus area jobless rate falls to 3.8 percent in August

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased nearly half a percentage point in August.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.8 percent last month compared with 4.2 percent in August 2017, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

But the region’s civilian labor force decreased to 1,075,800 people in August, or 15,500 less than August 2017 as the month’s employment decreased 10,200.

On the other hand, unemployment decreased to 40,800 people last month compared with 46,100 in August 2017.

Among the counties in the Columbus metro area, Delaware and Union counties each had the lowest jobless rate in August at 3.4 percent, followed by Madison County (3.7 percent); Franklin and Licking counties (each at 3.8 percent); Fairfield and Pickaway counties (each at 3.9 percent); Morrow County (4.2 percent); Hocking County (4.3 percent); and Perry County (4.7 percent).

Perry County had the largest year-over-year decrease in its jobless rate among the ten counties in the Columbus region. Its unemployment rate decreased 0.8 percent.

Pickaway County came in second with a 0.7-percent decrease, followed by Licking County (0.6 percent) and Morrow County (0.5 percent).

While Hocking County’s jobless rate decreased 0.3 percent, the other counties’ rates each decreased the same amount as the region at 0.4 percent.

Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.6 percent in August, the same from July and down from 5 percent in August 2017.

The state’s nonfarm sector employed more than 5.62 million people last month compared with more than 5.61 million in July and more than 5.53 million in July 2017.

“An unchanged unemployment rate and modest job growth mark the end of the summer for Ohio. Although the unemployment rate remained the same in August at 4.6 percent — and still lags behind the nation at 3.9 percent — Ohio did add 9,400 private sector jobs,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center. “A majority of the August job growth came from Ohioans hired in the health care and social assistance industry (6,500). Yet, the supposed beneficiaries of the trade wars — the manufacturing industry — lost 1,800 jobs.

“And while compensation for Ohioans — and the country as a whole — has increased, it is primarily due to increases in non-wage benefits. And as employers pay more in employee benefits, particularly health care, wages remain flat.”

Ohio’s goods-producing sector employed 933,900 people last month, an increase of 16,400 people from August 2017.

During the same period, manufacturing employment increased the most by 8,300 people, followed by construction with an increase of 6,900 jobs and mining and logging by 1,200.

The state’s service-providing sector’s employment increased by 65,900 jobs to more than 3.9 million jobs last month from August 2017.

The sector’s largest gains during the past year were from employment in leisure and hospitality services with 18,900 jobs added, followed by educational and health services (15,800) and trade, transportation and utilities (15,300).

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment last month was up by 7,900 jobs from August 2017. While federal jobs increased by 200, state government jobs increased by 7,100 and local government employment decreased by 600 jobs from August 2017.

The national unemployment rate for August was 3.9 percent as it was in July but down from 4.4 percent in August 2017.