Biggest portion of money spent by out-of-towners is in retail sector

Biggest portion of money spent by out-of-towners is in retail sector

The retail sector continued to make up the largest share of tourism dollars spent in central Ohio.

Retail made up 30 percent of tourism sales in 2017 at $2.1 billion compared with 29 percent at $1.9 billion in 2015, according to data released by Experience Columbus, the region’s travel and tourism bureau.

Overall, the Greater Columbus area’s tourism economy grew as visitors spent $7 billion in the local economy last year compared with $6.4 billion in 2015.

As retail sales shot up more than 10 percent, the food and beverage sector maintained its 24 percent share of tourism sales last year, though sales in that sector increased to $1.7 billion last year from $1.5 billion in 2015.

The transportation sector increased more than 12 percent to $1.3 billion last year, but the sector’s share of tourism sales was maintained at 18 percent.

Additionally, entertainment and lodging maintained their share of tourism dollars at 15 and 13 percent, respectively, while slightly increasing their actual dollars.

Money spent on entertainment increased to $1 billion last year from $950 million in 2015, while money spent on lodging increased to $890 million in 2017 from $823 million in 2015.

“Visitors have significant impact on our local economy,” said Brian Ross, Experience Columbus president and CEO. “Our community benefits when visitors come to Columbus for a convention, sporting event or leisure visit. The money they spend at local businesses contributes to our city’s economic prosperity and residents’ quality of life by increasing direct spend, job creation and revenue.”

In addition, businesses serving the visitor industry support 78,000 jobs last year compared with 75,000 in 2015, according to the provided data.

Food and beverage businesses supported 24,521 jobs, a 361-increase from 2015 and the largest share of jobs among the five sectors. Entertainment supported the second largest share with 10,915 jobs, up from 10,321 jobs in 2015.

Jobs supported by retail businesses increased nearly 10 percent to 10,385 jobs last year.

Transportation businesses supported 9,086 jobs last year compared with 8,993 jobs in 2015. And lodging businesses supported 8,541 jobs in 2017 compared with 8,142 in 2015.

Central Ohio welcomed more than 41.1 million visitors last year, a 3 percent increase from 2016, and up from 39.3 million visitors in 2015.

Franklin County’s visitors generated $1.25 billion in tax revenue, providing $2,481 in annual tax savings to county residents, compared with $1.13 billion in tax revenue, providing $2,384 in annual tax savings, in 2015.

The Experience Columbus study was conducted by researchers at Oxford Economics and Longwoods International.