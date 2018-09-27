A luxurious vehicle usually commands some luxurious attention, detailing

One of the first trips luxury car enthusiasts usually make in their new car is to a trusted detailer or professional for customization.

The detailing pros at New Albany-based ESOTERIC advise that just because a vehicle is brand new, doesn’t mean it is perfect.

“In many cases, new cars need to be machine polished to remove imperfections and to bring the gloss and clarity up to its full potential,” the company’s website explains. “Likewise, new vehicles come with no protection on the paint, wheels, glass, interior, etc. to keep it looking its best for a long time to come.”

The company is proud of the reputation its staff has built based upon the number of brand new vehicles that are shipped to their facility from throughout the country for the company’s new-car preparation.

According to the company’s website — www.esotericdetail.com — the process varies depending upon the car and the owner’s needs.

“Our clients view detailing and customization not just as an advanced skill, but a true art form that is understood and practiced only by a select few,” company founder Todd Cooperider says. “And since it is art, only the finest products and equipment are used in conjunction with precision and the best techniques to perfect your car’s finish and bring out the purest gloss and reflection.”

The business was created for owners of fine automobiles who share Cooperider’s passion for the art and beauty of these cars, which, in turn, inspire ESOTERIC to create some of the most beautiful and well-preserved vehicles throughout the country.

“The transformation that ESOTERIC will put your prized possession through will be nothing short of spectacular regardless of the service level that you choose,” Cooperider says. “We treat every single vehicle as if it were our own, and our desire to achieve perfection is applied during every session.

“Whether you are interested in a restorative level of detailing, looking to restore the original paint on your classic muscle car, or you simply wish to preserve and protect the finish on your daily driver, ESOTERIC will meet your goals and expectations with passion, precision and perfection.

In addition to new car preparation, the firm specializes in paint protection film, paint correction, protective coatings, window tinting, leather treatment and various enhancements.