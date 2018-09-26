Big Lots kicks off campaign benefiting Nationwide Children’s

Columbus-based Big Lots announced the launch of its fall point-of-sale campaign — “Serve Families. Give Big.” — in support of Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Now through Oct. 28, Big Lots customers have the opportunity to donate $1, $2, $5 or more at checkout with 100 percent of the dollars raised benefiting Nationwide Children’s, according to a press release.

“Our relationship with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the life-saving work they do every day is grounded in our dedication to kids everywhere and their physical, mental and emotional health,” the retailer’s Executive Vice President Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer Tim Johnson said in a prepared statement. “In just three short years, our customers and our stores teams have raised nearly $14 million dollars and we look forward to another successful campaign to support our partners at Nationwide Children’s.”

Big Lots and its namesake foundation previously have gifted $50 million to the hospital for construction of the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion, a freestanding facility fully dedicated to children and adolescents with behavioral health conditions.

Scheduled to open in spring 2020, the pavilion will be the largest behavioral health treatment and research center on a pediatric medical campus in the United States, the press release detailed.

In addition to its financial commitments and support, the Butterfly Run presented by Big Lots benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital occurred in Columbus in August 2018.

The goal of the family-fitness event was to reduce the stigma often associated with behavioral health conditions and mental illnesses, as well as raise funds for much-needed child and adolescent behavioral health research.

Two additional Butterfly Run events are slated to take place later this year in Charlotte, N.C. and Phoenix.

“We are excited to join Big Lots for another opportunity to support the families we serve,” said Steve Testa, president, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation. “We care for families from all 50 states and nearly 50 countries and it is the generosity from community partners like Big Lots that allow us to make every effort to deliver the best health care to each and every child.”

For more information about the Give Big for Kids campaign or to make a donation online, visit biglots.com/give4kids.

Headquartered in Columbus, Big Lots operates more than 1,400 stores in 47 states.

The retailer supports the communities it serves through the Big Lots Foundation, a charitable organization focused on four areas of need: Hunger, housing, health care, and education.