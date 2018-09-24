Volunteers transform unsightly lot into charming Near East garden spot

Volunteers transform unsightly lot into charming Near East garden spot

Nearly a decade ago, the lot at the southwest corner of East Main and Carpenter streets in Columbus was vacant and unused.

Earlier this month, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Growing to Green Program named the same lot the 2018 Community Garden of the Year.

To imagine the corner as it was when Columbus Master Gardeners first undertook the process of turning a dirty, city lot into a productive growing space and a peaceful spot for neighbors takes some effort.

The fruit trees, raised beds of leafy greens and vegetables, public art installations, pergola and benches belie the fact that the earth there supported anything there but these features.

Master Gardener and champion of The Friends Garden Sue Simon recently recalled the lot as it was when she and countless volunteers decided to make the corner into something good and useful for the neighborhood.

“It was filled with construction debris, no soil,” she said. “I used to wear steel boots because all of the syringes and other stuff.

“Now look.”

Butterflies and other pollinators flit from bloom to bloom. Zinnias in a variety of colors reach for the sky. Tomato plants mount an impressive growth spurt after measurable rainfalls late in the growing season.

“We started with four raised bed and did that for about two years when we realized that we had to do something so we could use all of this.”

Simon motioned to suggest the entirety of the city lot that fronts a busy transportation and pedestrian corridor.

“Eventually we got a construction company to come in and they excavated and graded the entire area.”

Much needed soil came next as a donation from a benefactor.

“And from there we started gradually building this garden,” Simon said.

The fruits, vegetables and flowers produced at the garden directly benefit residents of The Friends of the Homeless shelter across the street and the shelter’s longer-term transition housing that backs up to the south end of the garden.

Additions such as the art pieces, the public seating are just as important as the food grown there. And Simon was insistent the lush spot needed a free library and a tabletop with tile checker (or chess) boards built in.

Garden volunteers have solicited requests from “the guys,” as Simon calls the men who participate in the shelter’s programs, and from neighborhood kids.

“The guys love it,” she said.

A chance meeting with an employee of the Columbus Metropolitan Library subsequently resulted in a pledged book donation.

Simon and Eagle Scout candidate William Mattis still have the details to work out on picking up the books.

Mattis with the help of some of his friends built the free library and the picnic table as a project on his pathway to Eagle status.

He said such a project must in some way benefit the community and it must be a non-profit endeavor.

Mattis said meeting Simon and discussing her vision was like magic.

“I wanted to build something, make something tangible,” he said. “The journey to get all of the stuff here and then build it has been amazing.”

He noted that the Lowes store sold him the materials at a discount on account of the project being an Eagle Scout project.

Mattis said he and his buddies worked dusk-to-dawn certain days.

Simon noted a bigger project still lay ahead — the sidewalk along Carpenter Street has deteriorated to a state the requires its replacement.

Additionally, gravel is to replace a wood-chip pathway that curves through the garden space.

Volunteers work at the garden on Sundays.

“That’s when the people of the neighborhood are out and about,” Simon said. “I invite them in the garden and I always cook so people come and share food with us.”

In addition to the food that benefits shelter program participants and the sense of peace and beauty it offers the residents whose apartments look out over the green space and those who work the soil, Simon said the garden brings out the goodness in people.

“I do a lot of gardens in the city,” she said. “This is a special one.”

The Community Garden of the Year award included a $500 check in addition to a certificates from city council and Franklin County Board of Commissioners.