Report: Ohio shale gas output up 43 percent in last two quarters

Ohio’s horizontal shale region saw a 43 percent increase for shale gas and 11 percent increase in oil between the last two second quarters, according to data provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Utica and Marcellus shale formations in eastern Ohio provide a vast amount of low-cost natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The region accounts for more than 85 percent of U.S. shale gas production and helped Ohio’s shale gas industry lead the nation in growth for four consecutive years, according to JobsOhio Shale Investment Report.

“When it comes to energy, no region, not even the Gulf, can compete with Ohio,” said Dana Saucier Jr., senior managing director of energy and chemicals at JobsOhio, in a statement. “With natural gas prices at a cost lower than nearly anywhere else in the world, abundant fresh water from the Ohio River and other sources, an integrated infrastructure allowing for national and global market access, and many energy companies along the supply chain that call the state home, there is tremendous potential to further grow capital investment in Ohio in the energy industry.”

Ohio’s shale industry has created about 12,000 jobs directly in the state and more than 100,000 indirect jobs, such as welders and logistical workers, according to the report the Cleveland State University’s Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs compiled.

Horizontal wells in the state’s Utica/Point Pleasant area, mainly in the eastern portion of the state, produced nearly 4.5 million barrels of oil and nearly 554.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas in the second quarter this year compared with nearly 4.1 million barrels of oil and nearly 389.67 billion cubic feet of gas in the second quarter of 2017.

In addition, increased production and new technologies have helped Ohioans save more than $40.2 billion in natural gas between 2006 and 2016, according to a report from Consumer Energy Alliance released last month.

That means families have more money to pay for school clothes, grocery bills, and perhaps even to take a vacation that has been put off for far too long, said Chris Ventura, CEA’s Midwest director.

Residential users saved almost $15 billion, while commercial and industrial users saved upwards of $25.3 billion, according to the CEA report.

It noted that natural gas prices have decreased from $10.66 per one thousand cubic feet prior to the state’s shale revolution to under $4 in 2016.

The Utica shale play is more than 7,000 feet below ground and underlies portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York.

Since drilling in Ohio’s shale portion began in 2011, the state has issued more than 2,800 permits for horizontal drilling with more than 80 percent of them drilled.

There is no drilling activity within central Ohio’s 10-county metropolitan statistical area. Ohio counties where drilling takes place include Belmont, Jefferson, Mahoning and Washington.