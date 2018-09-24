Even luxury auto brands are having to move toward SUVs

Luxury automobile brands may need to improve their offerings in the sports utility vehicle department to maintain sales levels, according to automotive experts and publications.

Doug DeMuro, an automotive journalist whose written for a variety of online news sites and magazines, believes more brands need to replicate the Mercedes-Benz G-Glass.

“If you’re BMW, you should have a Mercedes G-Class competitor. If you’re Volvo, same thing. If you’re Lexus, Acura, Cadillac, whatever. Get a competitor to the Mercedes G-Class,” he writes in an October blog post for Autotrader, an online marketplace for new and used cars.

But DeMuro’s insights lead to a bigger picture than just raving about a particular vehicle.

For example, he noted the Lexus LC 500, a luxury coupe, wasn’t selling well for a few reasons, such as its brand image, costs and that it “isn’t a Mercedes G-Class.”

Or to be more precise, the LC 500 is not an SUV.

“These days, the vast majority of new vehicles sold are SUVs or trucks, and it’s what all the young people want. The segment that contains cars like the Mercedes SLC and BMW Z4 is dying, because young people don’t want sporty cars anymore,” DeMuro said. “They want SUVs. Ask any young person whether they’d rather have an Evoque or an Audi TT, and the answer will invariably be an Evoque. And ask any young person what the ‘ultimate’ SUV is, and the answer will invariably be the G-Wagen. Or, as many people call it, ‘that celebrity Mercedes truck.’”

Since 2014, SUV sales have surpassed sedans. Pickup trucks and SUVs now make 60 percent of new vehicle sales, David Kiley wrote in a July article for Forbes magazine.

“The growth of SUV sales, driven by long-term gas prices below $3.50 per gallon and consumer tastes is so baked into automaker plans that Chrysler and Ford have said they are not developing any new sedans and plan to phase out the ones they market now,” he said.

Marty Padgett, editorial director of The Car Connection, said in an July article that there a few competitors to Mercedes luxury SUV.

“In terms of luxurious off-roading, the Land Rover Range Rover is its closest rival,” he said. And the Lincoln Navigator is “glamorous and glitzy enough to take a prime slot at the valet stand.”

Padgett added that the Toyota Land Cruise and Lexus LX 570 are valid choices for their off-road capacities but “are for more subtle.”

But DeMuro concludes that Lexus and other luxury brands need to do more.

“Lexus has a surprising amount of credibility in the off-roading-SUV world, based on their Land Cruiser-based GX and LX SUVs. They also have a lot of credibility in the luxury-vehicle world,” he said. “But to get the younger buyers they seek, they should capitalize on this and make a reliable, aggressive G-Wagen rival rather than a sports car.”