Report shows Ohio making progress with more home solar panel systems

Report shows Ohio making progress with more home solar panel systems

When Consumer Energy released its 2016 report comparing incentives for the total costs of a rooftop solar panel system, it included 15 states — Ohio was not one of them.

“At that time Ohio wasn’t even included in that report,” said Chris Ventura, the Midwest director of Consumer Energy Alliance, which has 35,000 members in Ohio that have a common goal to keep energy prices affordable for consumers.

The organization’s affiliates include energy producers, infrastructure builders and labor unions.

Ohio was the “right candidate” for its 2018 update of the report, along with an additional nine other states, he said.

Homeowners have the option to directly own a solar system or lease it from a third party. The report compares the incentives for both scenarios.

The total incentives available to directly own a solar panel system under standard electricity rates would cover 81 percent of the total costs to install the average residential solar system in the United States.

The average cost for a 6.1-kilowatts-sized system is $19,722, including cost of equipment, installation of the system, and operation and maintenance expense over the system’s expected 25-year life.

Total incentives for third-party owned solar panel systems would cover 114 percent of the total costs, which are about $16,672, including equipment cost, installation and maintenance over a 25-year lifespan.

The report noted that Ohio does not provide any state tax credits, state rebates or utility programs such as direct incentives for installing a solar system.

The state does offer $754 in renewable energy certificates, which represents one megawatt-hour of electricity generated from a renewable energy resource.

Renewable energy certificates act as a tradable commodity as electric suppliers in 30 states must procure them as part of the state renewable portfolio standards.

Suppliers that don’t have enough renewable energy certificates have to pay a penalty. Customer owners are able to sell their renewable energy certificates to suppliers.

Brydon Ross, CEA’s vice president of state affairs, said they see more people shifting to a direct-owned model and get financing to fund the project as the costs come down. This makes it affordable for consumers to get a loan, he said.

Additionally, Ventura noted that apartment residents don’t have the ability to install solar panels but the cost savings are expected to be pass down from the property owner.