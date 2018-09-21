Ohio State Fair organizers pen deal with Texas company to provide rides

At the conclusion of a six-month selection process, the Ohio Expositions Commission selected Forth Worth, Texas-based Talley Amusements as ride provider for the Ohio State Fair.

Parties signed a four-year contract beginning 2019, according to a press release announcing the development.

The commission sought proposals nationwide back in February, resulting in submitted proposals from five companies: Amusements of America, Belle City Amusements, Kissell Entertainment, Reithoffer Shows and Talley Amusements.

“Talley Amusements is a rising star in the amusement business,” Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler said in a prepared statement. “Talley’s commitment to safety, ride maintenance and quality, and professionalism contributed to the company receiving the highest score in our robust selection process.”

A selection team made up of the executive officers from the Ohio Expositions Commission and four Ohio Expo Center and State Fair staff members completed a comprehensive process to evaluate proposals based on a number of criteria including:

• Quality of rides, games, shows and other concessions;

• Current operation/management philosophies and polices;

• Past experience and previous performance for the last three years (i.e. daily timeliness of ride, game and attraction opening; frequency which rides and shows are not operating; ride, game and show general appearance; lot cleanliness; personnel cleanliness; proper posting of information and signage); and

• Safety, including current safety policies and procedures as well as a review of all general liability claims and loss run outlining serious injuries or accidents.

Talley and two other finalist firms were invited to Columbus to make presentations before the selection team in May, the press release detailed. Team members subsequently visited each carnival finalist while in operation at a fair in order to view and evaluate rides, record-keeping and operational procedures.

Talley Amusements has provided rides at many fairs and festivals, including the Iowa State Fair, State Fair of Texas and Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

“Talley Amusements is honored to be the next amusement provider at the Ohio State Fair,” said Tom Talley, President of Talley Amusements. “We look forward to putting our 200-plus years of combined experience to work, delivering the safest and best-possible entertainment experience, adding another successful chapter to the proud Ohio State Fair tradition.

“Our commitment to the people of Ohio and the state fair is to provide a destination experience, while continuing to set establishing industry best-practices for safety and quality.”

Amusements of America provided rides at the Ohio State Fair the previous 26 years, with the most recent contract concluding with this year’s fair.

The company was ride provider in 2017 when the Fireball ride malfunctioned, killing an area man and seriously injuring seven other riders.

According to published reports, Amusements of America cut ties with Fireball manufacturer KMG after an investigation found that KMG likely knew but failed to disclose that metal corrosion was a possible issue.