Central Ohio lawmaker proposes measure to bolster reporting of sex misconduct in schools

A Hilliard state senator has introduced a bill to reinforce the state laws meant to shield Ohio school children from any sexual misconduct in which a school employee engages while working there.

Sen. Stephanie Kunze, a Republican, proposed a bill intended to address any sexual misconduct in schools by school employees, beefing up background-check policies and existing law for public and chartered non-public schools.

Filed as Senate Bill 325, the legislation calls for disciplinary action for any employee or officer of a public school district or chartered non-public school who fails to report an instance of child abuse or neglect, including sexual conduct or sexual relationships between students and adults.

State law already requires a school employee or officer report such instances. SB 325, however, would reinforce reporting by implementing disciplinary action for failure to do so.

Severity of the prescribed disciplinary action may result ultimately in termination of the school employee, according to the language of the bill.

School districts and charter schools also may require any job applicant or volunteer to undergo additional background checks other than the criminal records checks authorized under other sections of Ohio law, per another of the bill’s provisions.

SB 325 would require all job applications include a falsification statement in boldface that alerts applicants that anyone who knowingly makes a false statement is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor, according to state law.

Kunze’s bill instructs schools to consult the online educator-profile database maintained by the state’s department of education. Additionally, schools may consult with the department’s Office of Professional Conduct to determine whether an applicant has been the subject of any notice to the department under sections of the law that address conduct unbecoming to the teaching profession or any conduct resulting in a conviction or an alternative disposition or any disciplinary actions conducted by the state education department.

A separate provision of the bill requires all schools to consult any prior education-related employers of an applicant for employment.

According to SB 325, schools would be permitted to hire an individual conditionally, pending receipt the reports.

In circumstances in which a complaint is lodged against a school employee alleging misconduct by that employee, the district or school shall conduct a review of the personnel file of that employee to investigate any recorded instance of misconduct or disciplinary actions contained in that employee’s file, the bill detailed.

Each district or school must establish policies for periodic review of personnel files and designate an individual authorized to review the files.

All requests for the personnel file or current and former school employees must send the requested files within 20 business days of receiving the request.

Prompt notification to the requester and an explanation of any delay must be delivered if a school is unable to provide the file within the allotted amount of time.

Finally, SB 325 would permit schools to provide counseling to a victim of sexual harassment or sexually related conduct.

The bill awaits committee assignment.