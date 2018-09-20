Six startups chosen for 10-week lab at BMW Financial Services in Hilliard

BMW Group Financial Services has announced the selection of six startup companies to undergo a 10-week lab at BMW Financial Services Collaboration Lab at the company’s offices in Hilliard.

“We welcome these talented entrepreneurial companies into the BMW Financial Services Collaboration Lab program,” stated Ian Smith, CEO of BMW Group Financial Services USA and Region Americas. “As we work together over the next 10 weeks, we will explore new technologies and solutions for our business and our customers.”

The companies were selected from 212 applications with selected domestic and international startups invited to pitch their ideas for final selection.

Concepts were presented to a panel of judges from BMW Financial Services, BMW of North America and L Marks.

The Collaboration Lab’s accelerator program provides the selected firms the opportunity to partner with BMW Financial Services to develop their technologies to benefit consumers, dealers and partners in the automotive and financial sectors.

The selected companies are largely based in California.

CarLABS was selected for the “digitizing the customer journey” category. It developed a cognitive, conversational artificial intelligence-power to automate and enhance sales and marketing throughout the automotive supply chain.

Supermoney was selected for “building a blockchain strategy” category.

It developed a digital wallet so that customers can pay with a QR scan in stores or online.

Another startup, Bloom, was selected for the same category, providing a public-private key encryption to verify customer identity without storing such data on servers.

For data analytics and insights, Omnicience Corp. is building underwriting and capital modeling software along with their analytics platform, while Motion Auto Insurance provides insurance for people in the gig/sharing economy, new modes of vehicle ownership and autonomous driving technology.

And finally, Wrisk USA was selected as a wildcard. Its app allows customers to manage different types of insurance, learn how they are priced and how to reduce their risk.

During the program, the companies will work in a collaborative environment, working with the company’s leadership team, industry experts and investment professionals with L Marks providing fundraising support.

“The next 10 weeks will see these impressive startups embark on an exciting journey to bring their ideas to life, and see them benefit enormously from their time in the Lab,” stated Stuart Marks, chairman of L Marks.

Other accelerators in central Ohio include programs from Finch 71 and Singularity University.