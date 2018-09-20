House proposal goes after brain drain, student debt

House proposal goes after brain drain, student debt

A bill stalled in a committee in the Ohio House of Representatives is the means its sponsors believe can make a serious dent in a pair of perennial problems plaguing the Buckeye State — brain drain and ever increasing student debt.

The bill, filed as House Bill 396, proposes the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Degree Loan Repayment Program for graduates of Ohio universities in colleges who earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degree in a STEM-related field and are also employed in a STEM-related field in Ohio.

“The Ohio ‘brain drain’ is not a new issue,” Rep. John Patterson, D-Jefferson, said in a press release. “It is a known fact that for years, many STEM students who attend our universities leave Ohio upon graduation for better-paying jobs in other states.

“This legislation will help incentivize STEM specialists to stay in Ohio, fostering economic development that will benefit our students, our business community and our state as we strive to establish a workforce for the economy of the future.”

Qualifying individuals would be eligible for annual awards, based on the highest level of education attained — $2,000 for an associate degree, $4,000 for a bachelor’s degree and $8,000 for a graduate degree — according to the language of the bill.

“This legislation addresses a convergence of two problems that are dramatically impacting Ohio’s economy: We are among the worst in the nation for student debt burden and we continue to hear from the business community about Ohio’s lack of STEM-related skilled labor,” joint sponsor of the bill Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, said. “Ohio has the 10th highest average student debt, while our continued brain drain of STEM talent continues to hamper Ohio employers’ ability to grow facilities and add workers.”

The bill calls for a $15 million appropriation for the program through an FY 2019 cash transfer from the General Revenue Fund to the STEM Degree Loan Repayment Fund.

Costs for the program in future years would depend on appropriation levels and funding decisions made by the General Assembly, fiscal analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission detailed.

“For generations, Ohio has been a hub of innovation. Charles Brush, Charles Kettering, Harvey Firestone, Thomas Edison, Wilbur and Orville Wright — just a few of titans of innovation who pushed the envelope, brightened our paths and took us to new heights with their inventions that, quite simply, changed the world,” Patterson told fellow House members seated for the Finance Committee.” Throughout its history, Ohio was been rich in talent — talent that was Ohio born, Ohio raised and Ohio productive.

“… We stand today at the threshold of a new economy — one that is highly competitive, global and dependent upon new ideas grown from the minds of those deeply ingrained in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. But unlike previous generations, most of our best and brightest have begun to leave rural Ohio to seek employment in our big cities, and many have left the state entirely, matriculating to the coasts to pursue opportunities in the STEM fields — good-paying jobs that allow graduates to pay off student debt, build a career and start a family.”

The bill limits participation in the program, which is to be administered by the Chancellor of Higher Education, to a total of five years and restricts payments to a single degree earned by an individual, analysis continued. The amount of each payment is to be reduced proportionately if appropriations for the program are insufficient to provide full payment to all eligible participants.

“HB 396 provides what I would categorize as ‘back-end scholarships,’ where individuals both holding a degree in a STEM-related field and employed in a STEM-related field would qualify for annual state awards towards partially offsetting student loan payments,” Carfagna said during sponsor testimony. “I would like to emphasize that we are not talking about a complete forgiveness of debt nor a broad range of eligibility.

“Ohio’s Chancellor of Higher Education would have the discretion to calibrate eligibility based on the limited amount of funds, and prioritize awards to target those specific STEM areas in the best interest of our state’s economy.”

The bill could increase departmental administrative costs, analysis noted.

HB 396, which has not been scheduled a second hearing, has earned cosponsor support of eight fellow House members.