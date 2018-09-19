Ex-teacher and OSU grad hopes the sky’s the limit in meteorology

From high school teacher to chief science officer, Ohio State alumnus Kevin Petty now seeks the presidency — of the American Meteorological Society.

Petty has been a member of the organization for more than two decades since The Ohio State University’s atmospheric sciences program introduced him to the group.

The chief science officer of Boulder, Colo.-based Vaisala, a global provider of environmental and industrial weather measurement products and solutions, says he would bring at least three different priorities to the position.

First, Petty says he strongly supports seeing more science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, programs across the nation, starting as early as elementary school.

“I’m a big supporter of science overall,” Petty said. “We have entered a period in our history where science has been under attacked … it’s important to ensure the public’s trust in science remains strong.”

As an African-American, diversity is another top priority for Petty, who believes increasing the number of people from different backgrounds will “only lead to our ability improvement and our ability to innovate.”

And finally, Petty believes in partnerships between the academic, private and public sectors and how that kind of partnership can bring on the innovative science and development of new technologies.

“Each sector — public, private and academic — complement each other with resources and capabilities to accomplish what the other sectors cannot,” he said in prepared remarks. “Collaboration brings each sector’s strengths and ideas together to formulate the best scientific solutions to benefit society.”

Petty made $18,000 a year teaching math and geography at Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Ill. He received his bachelor’s degree in math and secondary education from Illinois College.

Petty became interested in the system sciences and decided to go back to school to improve his career and financial outlook.

He looked at several Big Ten schools but eventually selected Ohio State’s atmospheric sciences program because the department “had a really great feel” and was more his size.

“It provided a lot more one-on-one interactions that I thought was going to be instrumental,” Petty said.

Petty didn’t know much about Ohio State except its “great football team” before entering the program.

But he also didn’t realize at the time that he would end up with a doctorate from the program.

Originally, Petty planned to receive his master’s degree from the program and return to teaching.

But Petty enjoyed Ohio State’s program and his interest in atmospheric sciences really peaked. He continues to develop his interests in hurricane cycles and the statistical methods for predicting them.

“It was a fabulous program,” he said.

After graduating from the program in 1997, Petty accepted a postdoctoral position in the advanced study program at the Nation Center for Atmospheric Research, or NCAR, in Boulder, where he continued to explore tropical meteorology while contributing to the NCAR’s science education initiative. During his time there, he became interested in transportation weather.

His wife then took a job in Washington D.C., which lead to Petty to work for the National Transportation Safety Board.

He applied his knowledge of atmospheric sciences to transportation accident investigations, focusing on aviation visibility and icing.

After the birth of his first daughter, Petty and his family returned to Boulder. He returned to NCAR as a scientific program manager. He left the organization to work at Vaisala 10 years ago.

“We are proud to have Kevin on our team at Vaisala, his commitment to science and innovation is unsurpassed,” said Kjell Forsén, president and CEO of Vaisala, in a statement. “He has demonstrated the ability to lead and partner with colleagues as well as mentor staff, students and interns with an interest in applied research and development, particularly as it relates to the atmospheric sciences. AMS is well respected in the meteorological community, and we are all honored to have Kevin as a candidate to lead the organization.”

Aside from his ambitions with AMS, Petty said “it’s been too long” since he step foot at Ohio State’s campus.

But Petty said when he was introduced to AMS through Ohio State, he knew the organization’s significance as a platform to share his research.

“(It’s) important to volunteer and be engage to move the country forward in science policy sharing technologies,” he said.