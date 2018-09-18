Columbus ranks 34th as ‘boomtown’

Central Ohio was among the top 50 metropolitan areas considered to be the “biggest boomtowns” in America.

Columbus ranked No. 34 out of the 100 largest metro areas in analysis from personal finance website Magnify Money.

“We wanted to find out where Americans are gathering now to take advantage of growing prosperity and improved lifestyles to achieve the American dream,” said Kali McFadden, a senior research analyst for the website and who authored the report.

The report scored each metro area on a 100-point scale for three different categories: housing and population, workforce and earnings and business growth.

Columbus’ final score was 38.3 out of 100, scoring slightly above average in housing and workorce and substantially in business growth.

The report noted that the metro area was the only one in the Northeastern region and neighboring states such as Ohio that saw “appreciable growth,” while four of six metro areas had their labor forces and the number of businesses shrink from 2011 to 2016.

Between 2011 and 2016, Columbus’ population increased 5.8 percent, while it’s total housing units increased 2.7 percent, according to the same study.

During the same period, the metro area’s civilian labor force increased 5.4 percent, while its unemployment rate dropped by 23.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the median earnings for workers increased by 3.4 percent as the number of business establishments increased 6.1 percent.

Also, the number of paid employees per pay period increased 12.1 percent.

The top ten cities were Austin, Texas, that had a final score of 87.8 out of 100, followed by Provo, Utah(75.7), Raleigh, N.C. (67.7), Charleston, N.C. (66.4), Nashville, Tenn. (60.7), Denver (58.6), Dallas (58.2), Boise, Idaho (56), San Antonio (55.7), and McAllen, Texas (55.6).

Scranton, Pa., was considered the slowest growing place in America with a score of 9.9 out of 100, followed by Syracuse, N.Y. (10.8), New Haven, Conn. (11.6), Cleveland (13.1), Hartford, Conn. (13.3), Springfield, Mass. (14.4), Akron, Ohio (14.8), Rochester, N.Y. (14.9), Dayton, Ohio (15.1) and Providence, R.I. (15.4).

Cincinnati and Toledo were two more Ohio cities that were ranked.

Cincinnati ranked No. 78 with a final score of 20 out of 100, while Toledo was ranked No. 83 with a final score of 18.2.

In addition, Des Moines, Iowa, ranks the highest in the Midwest at No. 15 with a score of 51.7 out of 100, followed by Grand Rapids, Mich. (No. 27, 41.6), Omaha, Neb. (No. 33, 39.3), Columbus, Madison, Wis. (No. 37, 36.7), Minneapolis (No. 40, 36.2), Indianapolis (No. 35.2), Kansas City, Mo. (No. 49, 32.4), St. Louis (No. 65, 24.1), Wichita, Kan. (No. 66, 23.1), Detroit (No. 69, 21.7), Chicago (No. 74, 20.3), Cincinnati, Toledo, Dayton and Cleveland.