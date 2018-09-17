State auditor’s financial health tool receives national recognition

A national research and advisory institute has lauded the Ohio Auditor’s office for implementation of its Financial Health Indicators tool.

The Center for Digital Government announced last week that the auditor’s office is among five government entities to be awarded a Government Experience Award, recognizing the office for its achievement in technology.

Presentation of the award is scheduled next week in Austin, Texas, according to a press release announcing the development.

Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican candidate for Ohio attorney general, launched the online FHI database in January 2017 to assist Ohio’s cities and counties gauge fiscal health.

The auditor’s Information Technology Department, Financial Audit and Local Government Services sections devised the tool in-house.

“We’ve seen numerous cities and counties turn to their financial health indicators to guide them in making well-informed fiscal decisions,” Yost said in a prepared statement. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team that worked tirelessly to make this valuable resource available to Ohio’s communities.”

Specifically, the online application generates a fiscal report for every city and county based on the annual financial statements submitted to the auditor’s office.

Reports contain up to 17 indicators, each analyzing a crucial piece of financial information, the press release detailed. Depending on the data, each indicator is designated as either having a critical, cautionary or positive outlook.

The financial stress of the city or county rises with the number of critical or cautionary indicators.

Staff researched cities and counties that had been placed in fiscal caution, fiscal watch or fiscal emergency and studied their financial data from the preceding years to establish the benchmarks for the financial health indicators.

The data points and trends, then, were used to determine which indicators were indicative of future or current financial stress.

The auditor’s office generates the reports biannually — once when the municipality or county submits its unaudited financial statement data for a preliminary report and again after any post-audit adjustments are completed.

The Center for Digital Government focuses on information technology policy and best practices in state and local government. The Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that have gone to the web and beyond to improve government experience and push extend the boundaries of customer service delivery.

The auditor’s office earned the award in the Center for Digital Government’s Government-to-Government Experience category.