Report: Central Ohioans paying spending a little more on their mortgages

The share of income spent on a monthly mortgage payment in central Ohio ticked up in the second quarter of 2018, while the share spent on rent remain the same.

Such mortgage payments sucked up 14.1 percent of income in the area last quarter, up 1.9 percent for the same quarter last year, according to a report from Zillow.

The share of income spent on rent was 25.3 percent of income for the second quarter, unchanged from the same period last year, according to the study.

Historically, the share of income spent on mortgages was higher from 1985 to 2000 at 18.8 percent. But the share spent on rent was lower during the same time period at 21.9 percent.

In addition, mortgage and rent share was more severe in the second quarter of 2017, respectively, at 17.5 percent and 46.8 percent.

The typical monthly mortgage payment required 17.5 percent of the median income, up from 15.4 percent a year earlier, while rent required 28.4 percent down from 25.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017.

“Low mortgage rates have kept first-time homeownership and move-up homes within reach for many Americans, even as home values have soared to new heights,” said Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas in a statement. “While mortgage rates remain low by historic standards, they are creeping upward, eating into what buyers can pay, and in a handful of pricey markets, affordability already looks unnervingly low. Among lower-income buyers in those pricey markets, it is outright impossible to afford the mortgage on even a lower-priced home. As rates rise, both buyers and sellers will have to temper their expectations further.”

Columbus typically has 11,200 available rental units each year but the contender for Amazon’s second headquarters will need an additional 2,480 rental units if the e-commerce selects the metro area, according to another study from Hotpads, a company owned by Zillow’s parent company, the Zillow Group.

To keep rent inflation at current levels and to continue to meet rental demand, Columbus would need the 22.1-percent increase of available rental units each year.

“An influx of new residents will inevitably influence the rental market, particularly in smaller markets like Raleigh and Columbus,” stated Joshua Clark, economist at HotPads. “Both Raleigh and Columbus have seen remarkable growth in recent years, but if selected, they’ll have to undergo the most dramatic building boom to accommodate Amazon HQ2 and keep rent inflation at current levels. However, finding available land has been a recurring issue for both Amazon and housing developers in Seattle — so areas with more buildable space like Raleigh and Columbus may have an advantage when it comes to building for Amazon’s future. No matter which city is chosen for HQ2, planning in advance will be critical as developers, city officials and renters adapt to a new normal that includes a strong and ever-growing tech workforce.”