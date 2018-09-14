Columbus Recreation and Parks department offers wide variety of activities

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department offers a multitude of ways for residents to get active in the community.

It has 18 designated “Get Active” centers with specialized workout facilities, cardio equipment, weight machines and fitness classes.

In order to utilize these facilities, participants must obtain a “Leisure Card,” a photo ID card system to identify people during admission to swimming pools and recreation centers.

“In order to take advantage of the great programs and facilities we offer around Columbus you must obtain a Leisure Card,” the department wrote. “We require Leisure Cards for any individual over the age of six … and only cost a dollar and are good for three years from the date of purchase.”

The department also offers adult league sports, including basketball, softball and volleyball leagues, and manage several parks including Lou Berliner, Anheuser-Busch, Cooper and Kilbourne Run Sports parks. The league teams also can participate in tournament play at the end of the season.

Berliner Sports Park is currently the nation’s largest softball complex with both open fields for the public and reserved fields for organized leagues, according to the department. Flag football leagues also use the complex’s football fields to play.

“All athletes are welcome to enjoy one of the many courts, fields or cages,” according to their website. “Berliner Sports Complex also has a lot to offer those who do not participate in the sporting events: there is a pavilion area available for picnicking, trails for walking and a playground for children.”

Multiple trails are also listed on the department’s website, including Greenways trails, water trails and walking paths.

Whether you’re looking to fish, kayak, bike or hike in central Ohio, there are numerous locations and ideas listed on the department’s website.

The department also has several public golf courses and golfers can obtain a golf pass, the City Sampler for $99 or the City Sampler Plus for $176, and can book tee times online.

There is Champions, the only upscale public course in the state that is managed by a female gold professional, according to the department’s website, Airport Golf Course located on the grounds of Port Columbus International Airport, Raymond Memorial Golf Course, Turnberry Golf Course, Mentel Memorial Golf Course and Wilson Road Golf Course.