Several Ohio colleges are investing in eSports

Several Ohio colleges are investing in eSports

Perhaps the best indication that eSports is more than a passing fancy is the money college athletic departments, ESPN and aspiring team owners are chasing.

The global eSports market is expected to exceed $2 billion by 2023, according to ibc.org, organizer of an annual media, gaming and content exposition considered to be the most influential in the world.

Ohio universities, such as Ashland, Akron and The Ohio State University, have competing varsity teams, some with scholarship slots.

Less than two months ago, ESPN aired the Overwatch League Grand Finals during lucrative prime-time viewing hours.

The network reportedly signed a multi-year agreement to bring championship eSports to American television.

And, yes, wannabe owners are putting together pro teams with the hopes of making TV and sponsorship deals.

Most published accounts agree this is only the beginning of eSports mass appeal.

Columbus already is home to multiple eSports venues for participants and viewers, alike.

For tournaments, such as the Call of Duty World League Championship last month, Nationwide Arena has been transformed into an eSports stadium.

If Blue Horseshoe Ventures follows through with its grand vision for Planet Oasis in Delaware County, area eSports fans will have a next-level, $10 million eSports arena in their own backyard.

The 30,000 square-foot arena will be dedicated to hosting eSports events, according to plans.

The developer said the arena is expected to include a competition stage, video wall, personal computer and console gaming stations and a TV broadcast production studio.

The developer has yet to release a timetable for construction of the arena.

ESports is little more than a competition among high-skill video game players, who typically engage in multi-player games, such as the aforementioned Call of Duty.

Game genres most associated with eSports are first-person shooter, fighter and real-time strategy games, according to published accounts.