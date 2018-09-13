Report shows Columbus hospitals’ profits rose last year

Area hospitals reported strong profits over the last two years, according to a new study.

Hospitals in Columbus reported a net income of $1.5 billion in last year compared with $1.1 billion in 2016, a 31 percent increase, according to the Ohio Health Market Review 2018.

Net patient revenues made up 16.5 percent of 2017 net income for the region.

It is the 14th report analyzing Ohio’s health care insurance companies and provider systems by Allan Baumgarten, a Minnesota-based independent analyst.

Some of his findings are based on based on data from Medicare hospital cost reports.

“Even though inpatient days declined in much of the state, Ohio hospitals continue to report strong profits, especially in the Columbus area. Ohio health plans enjoyed strong profits on their Medicaid plans in 2017, the largest line of business for (health maintenance organizations),” Baumgarten said on his website.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital had a net income in 2017 of $578 million, or 38.1 percent of net patient revenues, followed by OhioHealth hospitals’ net income of $493.4 million (15.6 percent) and the Ohio State University hospitals’ net income of $280 million (9.1 percent).

The net income for hospitals in Cincinnati, northern Kentucky and Dayton region was $908.4 million in 2016, or 9.1 percent of net patient revenues, up from $768.7 million in 2015.

The net income or hospitals in Cleveland and Akron region was $982.5 million in 2016, or 7.3 percent of net patient revenues, and down from $1.018 billion in 2015.

While the study noted Cincinnati Children’s, Christ and the Kettering Health Network hospitals reported the strongest net income, in Cleveland the Cleveland Clinic hospitals’ net income was $476 million, or 6.9 percent of revenues, followed by the University Hospitals’ net income of $366.4 million, or 11.3 percent of net patient revenues.

While inpatient days increased in the Columbus area, they fell 3.5 percent in 2016 in Cincinnati and 2.7 percent in the Cleveland-Akron region, according to Baumgarten’s website.

“Ohio hospitals continue to pursue growth strategies, including significant capital investments in new facilities, both inpatient and ambulatory centers, focusing on areas of population growth, where household income is above average and where many households have good employer group coverage,” he said. “For example, travelers on Interstate 75 between Dayton and Cincinnati will see new hospitals and medical centers, including freestanding emergency departments, for each of the major systems.”

Statewide, Ohio’s HMOs reported a net income of $316 million, or 1.6 percent of revenues.

HMO enrollment has grown ever year since 2012 to more than 3.2 million in total membership, the highest ever, according to the study. Enrollment in HMO and preferred provider organization plans for individuals grew from 249,000 to 283,000 from 2013 to 2017.

And there were more than 2.46 million Medicaid recipients in HMO plans compared with 1.7 million in 2013, the year before Ohio expanded Medicaid eligibility.

In addition, Ohio’s six Medicaid health plans had a combined underwriting income of $440 million last year, or 2.4 percent of revenue.

United Healthcare Community Plan had the strongest margin last year at 5 percent, followed by followed by Molina Healthcare (3.7 percent) and Buckeye Community (3.4 percent).

Ohio’s largest health insurer CareSource made $91.4 million from its Medicaid plans but lost $73.7 million on Medicare plans and $19.6 million on individual plans.

According to other items from the study, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield’s net income was $382.3 million, or 4.3 percent of revenues, in 2017 compared with $319.1 million in 2015. Medical Mutual’s net income was $22.4 million in 2016.