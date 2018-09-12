Blue Jackets hire artificial intelligence firm to measure value for sponsors

The Columbus Blue Jackets have agreed to a multi-year partnership with GumGum Sports, an artificial intelligence company, to measure the value the team provides its sponsors across a variety of channels for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company will leverage its computer-vision technology, including logo detection, across television, streaming and social media channels.

“We are extremely impressed with the data that GumGum Sports can provide and the fact that it’s multi-platform, using advanced technology, provides our organization with a tremendous opportunity to realize more accurate, efficient and complete value measurement for our sponsors,” said Ryan Shirk, Columbus Blue Jackets vice president of corporate partnerships, in a statement. “We look forward to having a dynamic tool that can give us a much greater depth of knowledge regarding the true value of our partnerships and enable us to demonstrate, in precise quantitative terms, how we support and advance the business objectives of our sponsors.”

Nationwide, OhioHealth and Fox Sports Ohio are among the bigger sponsors of the team, supporting it since 2000.

Other sponsors include Vector Security, EAS Sports Nutrition, Elk & Elk, Brew Dog and CTMS Travel.

GumGum Sports is a division of GumGum, which started in 2008, that uses its technology to provide brands, agencies and rights holders the full media value of sports sponsors including visible signage across television and social media.

“Through patented computer vision technology, we are streamlining the measurement of sports sponsorships. Our technology reduces turnaround times and produces more accurate and consistent valuations across all channels,” the company stated on its website. “We provide a holistic view of media valuation, including non owned and operated accounts, unlocking the value of millions of videos and images being shared by thousands of fans.”

For example, during the 2017 U.S. Open Cup, GumGum’s technology determined the value generated by each sponsor, placement and network. It found $3.14 million of media value and 18.32 million engagements.

In addition, GumGum Sports will launch a social media valuation tool called NHL Scoreboard to provide NHL stakeholders social media metrics across teams, sponsors and locations, according to a company press release. The company launched a similar tool for the NBA for the 2017-18 season.

“NHL Scoreboard — just like the NBA Scoreboard — will provide sports teams and brands visibility into the value generated for sponsors from each NHL team’s social media accounts in comparison to other teams filtered by sponsor, team, social network and/or placement,” the company stated.