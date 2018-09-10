MORPC report: Route 161 and Maple Canyon Drive intersection has the most accidents

A casual listener to any Columbus rush-hour traffic report may easily pick up on problem streets and intersections as they hear the names repeatedly.

A review of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s latest list of the top 100 high-crash intersections reads like a best-of compilation of Columbus traffic reports — Morse Road at Karl Road, Cleveland Avenue at Dublin-Granville Road and state Route 104 at Winchester Pike.

The intersection of state Route 161 at Maple Canyon Drive tops this year’s list with 157 total crashes during the study period of 2015 to 2017.

Although this location recorded fewer crashes than about half of the top 10 high-crash locations on the list, it recorded more serious injuries, five, than most of the remaining locations.

The location also recorded 20 minor injuries and almost as many possible injuries.

The state Route 161-Maple Canyon Road intersection failed to crack last year’s top 10 list, coming in at 14th.

In a press release, MORPC officials explained that the ranking of the region’s high-crash intersections is based on a formula that considers number of crashes, traffic volume and severity over the three-year period 2015-2017.

Filling out the top 10 are:

2. Broad Street at James Road, with 179 crashes, including one fatality;

3. Livingston Avenue at Hamilton Road, with 188 crashes, including one fatality;

4. Morse Road at Karl Road, with 160 crashes;

5. Rome Hilliard Road at Renner Road, with 157 crashes, including one fatality;

6. State Route 104 at Winchester Pike, with 144 crashes;

7. Cleveland Avenue at Dublin Granville Road, with 213 crashes;

8. Broad Street at Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, with 157 crashes;

9. East Livingston Avenue at Brice Road, with 131 crashes; and

10. Cleveland Avenue at Innis Road, with 110 crashes.

“While 13 locations have dropped off this list from last year, we are seeing that the total number of crashes across all 100 intersections has increased,” MORPC Director of Planning & Environment Kerstin Carr said in a prepared statement. “Our local governments are always trying to figure out how engineering solutions can make our roadways safer, but data suggests unsafe behaviors like distracted driving, not wearing your seat belt, or speeding, most often lead to serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.”

The planning commission produces the list on an annual basis with the intent to aid local and regional partners in better understanding the crash patterns that occur. Additionally, the data can be used to prioritize transportation safety investments.

In addition to working with state and local partners to diminish the impacts of these high-crash areas, MORPC partners with the Ohio Department of Transportation to assist local jurisdictions with improvements aimed at reducing fatalities and serious injuries related to angle and pedestrian crashes — two frequent- and severe-crash types seen throughout the region.

Systematic safety improvements include reflective back plates and LED signal heads, as well as enhanced crosswalks and pedestrian warning signs, the press release detailed.