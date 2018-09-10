New Ohio drivers license snags document-security award

The Coalition for a Secure Driver’s License presented the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles with an award for Document Security Excellence this week.

The award recognizes innovative card upgrades to the security features and physical attributes to reduce counterfeiting, criminal alteration, and to improve the reliability of card authentication by government and business, according to the press release announcing the award.

In addition to recognizing the bureau’s role in development of the new license, 145 BMV employees received certificates of achievement, recognizing their individual contributions to improvements which protect identities and personal information and which prevent identity theft and fraud.

The Ohio BMV established the secure driver licensing process intending to mitigate the risk of criminals fraudulently obtaining a driver’s license or state issued identification card under an assumed or fictitious identity.

“The security of Ohioans is enhanced by the significant, multi-faceted improvements made to physical card construction and personalization via laser engraving, as well as card issuance refinements implemented by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles this year,” said coalition President Brian Zimmer. “Public Safety depends on confirming the identity of driver’s license applicants, and Ohio BMV is among the best in the country at that vital task.”

Among the BMV’s robust protections, improvements include strengthened processes for identity authentication and improved methodology to detect imposters and those attempting identity fraud.

The Coalition for a Secure Driver’s License is a component of Keeping IDentities Safe, a non-partisan, non-profit, crime-prevention educational public charity.

The coalition’s slogan: “Working to protect the identity of every American” embodies the organization’s commitment to higher standards for both government and private entities that issue identity credentials.

CSDL is a member of the Document Security Alliance and of the American National Standards Institute.