Local adult hockey leagues have grown exponentially over the past decade

Local adult hockey leagues have grown exponentially over the past decade

It was a tough week of hockey for the defending champions of Chiller Adult Hockey League’s Tuesday C East Division.

Hague Water last week fell 4-1 in a disappointing loss to Wolf Pack during the season opener at Chiller Easton.

Team members presumably didn’t spend too much time licking their wounds over the loss as the next match up is slated for tomorrow against Merchants of Beer.

That and there’s plenty of hockey to be played between now and mid-December.

There are just shy of 500 adults participating in league play at any given time, according to the CAHL Facebook page, which is devoted to matching players and teams.

Seven teams comprise the Tuesday C East Division, while the entire league is composed of 20 divisions.

Additionally, there is a separate Daytime League and Women’s League.

Teams may have up to 22 players each.

Just as youth hockey programs have grown 13 times over in the nearly 20 years since the Columbus Blue Jackets took to the ice in Nationwide Arena for the first time, adult league play has flourished.

“There’s nothing like hockey to stir things up,” CAHL’s website (www.thechiller.com/cahl) boasts. “Great sport. Great game. Great fun.

“From passionate players to fanatical fans, it’s easy to see why everyone’s hooked on hockey.”

CAHL is for adults 18 years old and older and for all skill levels from beginners to experienced players.

B Division play is geared toward ex high-level high school, college and professional players, while C Division players typically have experience from youth hockey and high school. The next division, C2, excludes any B Division players from its ranks.

D Division is for advanced beginners and adults with two or more years experience, while E Division is solely for beginners.

Leagues run year round and include playoffs and championships. Players may sign up as individuals or as teams.

Players pay a nominal fee to participate in the league and also register with USA Hockey for insurance purposes.

The cost for equipment, pads and helmet is considerably costlier, but the Chiller rinks host used equipment sales that usually coincide with the start of league play.

For example, Chiller North hosts its annual sale noon to 4 p.m. Sunday with proceeds benefiting the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

Additionally, Chiller Ice Rinks offer adult lessons, camps and clinics at which qualified instructors lead skills and drills to help players master the game and elevate play.

The league’s philosophy is to strive to create a a variety of exciting seasonal adult programs that are founded on the emphasized principles of fair play, sportsmanship, camaraderie and safety.