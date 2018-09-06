Ohio State scientists bring Antarctica closer to observers than ever before

Ohio State scientists bring Antarctica closer to observers than ever before

Antarctica holds the distinction of being the most remote continent on earth.

A healthy dose of Buckeye ingenuity, however, has resulted in the southernmost continent becoming the most accurately mapped terrain in all of the world — boasting resolutions between two and eight meters.

Previous maps typically were clear to resolutions of a kilometer, scientists said in a press release that announced the development.

“It is the highest-resolution terrain map by far of any continent,” said Ian Howat, professor of earth sciences and director of the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center at The Ohio State University. “Up until now, we’ve had a better map of Mars than we’ve had of Antarctica.

“Now it is the best-mapped continent.”

Howat led the mapping project, known as the Reference Elevation Model of Antarctica (or REMA), along with assistance of the University of Minnesota’s Polar Geospatial Center and support from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Science Foundation.

The project began with images taken from a constellation of polar-orbiting satellites that passed over areas of Antarctica an average of 10 times to take photographs, the press release detailed. In addition to the images, the mapping project required software subsequently developed by Howat and M.J. Noh of the Byrd Center to process the data on high-performance supercomputers.

The software, then, automated the assembly of overlapping pairs of high-resolution satellite images.

“We had to start from scratch to build this,” Howat said. “The software had to filter the data, process it, and turn it into a refined product for the scientific and broader community to use.”

The scientist said he believes the new map and associated images and data will change science in Antarctica.

“At this resolution, you can see almost everything. We can actually see variations in the snow in some places. We will be able to measure changes in the surface of the continent over time,” he said. “We will see changes in snow cover, changes in the motion of ice, we will be able to monitor river discharge, flooding and volcanoes.

“We will be able to see the thinning of glaciers.”

In addition to the continent’s remoteness, the land mass has the distinction of being one of the highest and driest places on earth.

“We now have an incredible topographic model to measure against in the future,” University of Minnesota earth sciences researcher and the director of the Polar Geospatial Center Paul Morin said.

Total file size of the map is more than 150 terabytes, or 150,000 gigabytes, the press release detailed.

It is precise and accurate enough that it is expected to allow scientific teams to plan some trips over the treacherous terrain of the continent.

“It changes the threshold of what you can do in the comfort of your own office compared to what you had to do in the field,” Howat said.

Researchers at University of Illinois’ Blue Waters supercomputer assisted with the project, which was complementary to Ohio State’s Arctic Digital Elevation Model launched earlier this year.