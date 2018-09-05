Ohio State architecture project nabs award

Ohio State architecture project nabs award

Rather than being recognized for any particular landscape project on The Ohio State University main campus, the Landscape Architecture Section of the university’s Knowlton School was noted by a jury of architecture professionals for a book that commemorates the program’s centennial.

Titled “Testing Grounds: 100 Years of Landscape Architecture at The Ohio State University,” the work received the American Society of Landscape Architects’ 2018 Professional Award of Excellence in the communications category.

The school’s architecture section was one of 25 award recipients selected from 368 entries competing for the best of landscape architecture in the general design, analysis and planning, communications, research and residential design categories from the United States and around the world.

Featured in this month’s issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine with other award winners, the book, which was never intended to be commercially available, was intended to be a vehicle for engagement with alumni, friends of the program and potential students.

According to the project narrative, the book was planned to be a resource that faculty would use at recruitment events.

Additionally, it may be used as a resource for current students to become acquainted with the program’s history and philosophy as a a middle way between artistic excellence and engaged practice, reconciling a cosmopolitan view of landscape creativity with the practical land grant mission of service to Ohio, the narrative detailed.

“I’d like to see what their enrollment was after this project,” the awards jury noted. “What a tool!”

The book is divided into five historical studies that trace the architecture program to the present. Chapters include Constructing Culture, Teaching the Profession, Making Work, Establishing Knowledge and Building a Community.

The book alternates the historical narrative with elements concentrating on the present day, incorporating extracts from a series of fifteen interviews with alumni and past faculty.

“These interviews share reminiscences of life in the program and detail how these community members have carried forth the lessons of their time at Ohio State,” the project narrative detailed. “The book also incorporates visual essays on recent events and exhibits offered by the program, giving a glimpse of where landscape architecture at Ohio State is heading.”

In order to arrive at the book’s publication in 2017, the project consisted of four interwoven projects preceding publication date.

First, a series of informational banners, which later were transformed into a brochure of infographics for alumni, prospective students, and friends of the program, were installed throughout Knowlton Hall. An exhibition collected 100 years of the program’s student work and the program, finally, gathered its history in a book.

The book’s title points to a major theme for each piece: Ohio State’s position as a bellwether of the landscape profession and academy, a site where new practices are tested and perfected, the narrative concluded.

Winners are scheduled to receive their awards at the ASLA 2018 Annual Meeting and Expo in Philadelphia Oct. 22.

The professional awards jury included representatives from academia, architecture firms, media and government agencies.

Founded in 1899, the society serves as the professional association for landscape architects in the United States and represents more than 15,000 members.

Its mission is to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication, education and fellowship.