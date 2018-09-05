As summer subsides, Ohio hunters take to fields and forests

Hunting season for a variety of animals kicked off over the weekend Ohio, including hunting seasons for squirrels, Canadian geese, teal and some migratory birds.

Meanshile, archery season for white-tailed deer will start on Sept. 29.

New this year is the formation of the Hunting Works For Ohio initiative, which was announced last month.

The group contains of nearly 50 organizations that will work together to communicate how important Ohio’s hunting community is to the economy.

The partnership has launched a website (www.huntingworksforohio.com) and social media channels to project their message.

“On average, hunters spend $850 million a year in Ohio, with $320 million on trip-related expenses and $274 million on equipment,” said Melinda Huntley, executive director of the Ohio Travel Association, and a co-chairwoman of Hunting Works for Ohio. “That’s real money, and we want to get that message out there.”

The group’s members support public policy that supports jobs and economic prosperity, according to a press release.

It will promote the role hunting and shooting sports contribute to Ohio’s economic health and heritage.

“Hunting specifically supports tens of thousands of jobs throughout Ohio,” stated co-chairman Ron Schuller, president of Fin Feather Fur Outfitters. “Whether at a hotel, resort, grocery store, gas station or countless other businesses, you’ll find employees working who are being supported by the hunting and shooting economy. This hunter-led spending translates into $490 million in salaries and wages.”

Hunting provides a $1.4 billion annual economic impact for Ohio, according to the group citing reports from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and other organizations.

“Hunters generate $97 million in state and local taxes and happily pay excise taxes on their equipment through the Pittman-Robertson Act all in support of the great outdoors,” said co-chairman Tom Vorisek, owner of Vorisek Financial Corporation.

Beth Ellis, another co-chairwoman of the group and owner of the Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, said hunting does more than benefit the economy.

“Even beyond the staggering support for our economy, hunters routinely give of their time, talents and treasure in support of the great outdoors. Game and non-game alike flourish because of the contributions of hunters,” she said.