‘Hidden costs’ of homeownership in Columbus area is on par with national average

Central Ohio homeowners on average pay almost $10,000 per year in hidden costs, according to a recent analysis.

In Columbus, where the median home value was $182,000 in June, hidden costs were $9,047 for homeowners, according to a report from Zillow and Thumbtack.

Zillow is an online real estate listing service, while Thumbtack connects individuals with local professionals for tasks such as plumbing.

Hidden costs include necessary costs such as property taxes, utilities and insurance that can amount to $6,147 and maintenance costs, such as cleaning, HVAC repair and lawn care, that cost approximately $2,900.

Central Ohio’s hidden costs are nearly on par with the national average of $9,394 per year. The median home value was $217,300 with necessary costs at $6,327 and maintenance costs at $3,067 per year.

“Ongoing maintenance costs and annual fees are some of the most common surprises for first-time home buyers after they finally become homeowners. While they are shopping, buyers tend to focus on their monthly mortgage payments, but other needs quickly add up after move-in,” said Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas in a statement. “The list price is just the beginning of understanding the costs that come with being a homeowner, and it’s important to understand what other expenses you may have to account for when determining what you can afford.”

A third of homebuyers said determining a budget to buy a house was a challenge during the shopping process, according to a 2017 Zillow report.

Zillow and Thumbtack included property taxes, homeowners insurance and utilities (based on estimates from UtilityScore website) to determine the hidden costs.

“Many basic maintenance costs are often overlooked when calculating the cost of buying a home,” stated Lucas Puente, a lead economist at Thumbtack. “It’s imperative that those looking to buy a home do their homework to avoid any surprising charges.”

Of the 33 metropolitan areas examined, Columbus was among the top ten with the lowest hidden costs. The city ranked No. 8.

Indianapolis was the city with the lowest hidden costs at $8,220 per year, followed by Tampa, Fla., ($8,305), Pittsburgh ($8,472), Orlando, Fla., ($8,523), Charlotte, N.C., ($8,703), St. Louis ($8,712), Cincinnati ($8,751), Columbus, Kansas City, Mo. ($9,111) and San Antonio ($9,171).

San Jose, Calif., had the highest hidden costs at $20,655, followed by San Francisco ($17,758), San Diego ($14,257), Boston ($14,221), Los Angeles ($13,892), Seattle ($12,729), Portland ($12,612), Austin ($12,457), Washington ($12,024) and Sacramento, Calif., ($11,744).

Median home values for the cities with the highest hidden costs ranged from nearly $300,000 to nearly $1.3 million in June. The same values for cities with the lowest costs ranged from nearly $142,000 to nearly $227,000.