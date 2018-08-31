Dems, Ohio AG back Republican plan to ease access to crime-victim funds

A bipartisan effort to increase crime victims’ accessibility to reparations intended for such individuals has attracted the attention of several state lawmakers and the state’s Republican candidate for governor, Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Filed as Senate Bill 322, the measure is billed as an update to state laws intended help victims of crime and their families.

House Minority Whip Emilia Strong Sykes of Akron and Sens. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman and Vernon Sykes of Akron — all Democrats — have signed on as cosponsors of the measure, introduced by Kettering Republican Sen. Peggy Lehner.

In addition to revising eligibility standards and procedure for awarding reparations to crime victims, SB 322 would increase the amount certain victims can receive.

DeWine was complimentary of the more comprehensive approach of the legislation in a press release.

“Too often when a crime is committed, others besides the victim are unintentionally harmed. This measure would acknowledge that those who witness a crime or are involved in the immediate aftermath suffer trauma as well,” he said. “This measure helps those victims heal, as well, by providing funds for mental health treatment or work loss.”

SB 322 would recognize a new category of victim which would include a person who is not the direct victim of a crime, but experiences severe trauma and is either:

• A family member of the victim;

• A witness to the crime;

• Someone who arrives at the crime scene in the immediate aftermath; or

• An immediate family member and caretaker of a dependent victim of sexual assault.

Any individual matching these criteria would be considered a “victim in their own right,” for the purposes of the crime fund and reparations and could qualify for up to $15,000 for wages lost due to treatment and counseling.

Additionally, the bill would increase the maximum claim an immediate family member of a crime victim could receive to $5,000 for counseling services.

Two more provisions of SB 322 address the criminal history of a victim or the minors in his care.

If filing on behalf of a minor victim, a parent or guardian may file the claim regardless of their criminal history, per the bill.

Finally, SB 322 would reduce the so-called “lookback” period for criminal disqualification, thus increasing accessibility to victim funds. Current law applies a 10-year period for criminal disqualification; the bill would half the amount to five years.

SB 322, however, would defer payment of any person until the individual has fully completed any sentence.

“This legislation would provide necessary reforms to ensure crime victims and their families receive support efficiently, effectively and true to their needs,” Lehner said in a prepared statement.

She said she looked forward to further strengthening the crime victims reparation program, which “does so much to provide relief in the midst of tragedy.

The bill awaits committee assignment.