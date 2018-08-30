OSU study: Fish’s vision, ability to hunt clouded by toxic algae blooms

OSU study: Fish’s vision, ability to hunt clouded by toxic algae blooms

A new Ohio State University study has found that toxic algal blooms pose a threat to Lake Erie’s top predator — the walleye.

Published in Conservation Physiology, the study found that walleye and the fish they eat struggle to see in water clouded by algae. Research revealed a decrease of more than 40 percent in the fish’s ability to see certain patterns — an effect that could jeopardize the species’ future if blooms remain persistent.

The research, led by Ohio State assistant professor of aquatic physiological ecology Suzanne Gray, found that algae posed more of a threat to adequate vision than an equal amount of sediment — another common cause of murky waters in the western basin of Lake Erie.

For many fish, vision is the primary tool for survival, leading them to food and away from predators that want to eat them, researchers said.

“This is concerning for these important fish populations. If we can’t get a handle on algal blooms, this could threaten their well-being,” Gray said.

Researchers placed individual fish — six juvenile walleye and 17 emerald shiner — in round tanks of water surrounded by a rotating screen with alternating black and white stripes, a press release detailed. The screen moved around slowly and, in clear water, the fish would naturally identify the pattern and swim circles in time with the rotating stripes.

“It’s an innate response for the fish to identify the difference between black and white and follow the screen,” Gray said.

Researchers added increasing amounts of either Lake Erie sediment or spinach to the tank. Emulsified spinach was used in this and a previous study because of its similarity in color, size and light-scattering properties to common algal bloom species, the release noted.

They next observed the behavior of the fish.

The fish were far better equipped to see in water made murky with sediment than in the green, cloudy water created with the addition of spinach, the study found.

“The difference was way more profound than I expected,” Gray said. “You could make the water really muddy and they would keep on swimming round and round, but you only had to add a little ‘algae’ and they would just sit there.”

Increasing threats of harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie and in freshwater lakes and streams elsewhere are cause for ecological concern, and it’s important to understand how they could be impacting fish populations, she said.

“This isn’t just an Ohio problem, it’s a problem all around the world,” Gray added.

The difference the researchers saw in this study may be because the fish have adapted to low-light vision in the intermittently muddy waters of the relatively shallow western basin of Lake Erie, Gray reckoned.

“But algae is different. It’s green and it changes the light. It could be that both the reduction in light and the change in color inhibits vision differently than sediment,” she said.

Ohio State doctoral student Chelsey Nieman and undergraduate students Andrew Oppliger and Caroline McElwain also worked on the study, which was supported by the Ohio Sea Grant.