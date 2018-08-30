AAA: More Ohioans expected to travel on Labor Day weekend

With the Labor Day holiday soon here, more Ohioans are expected to get away for the long weekend that is traditionally regarded as the end of the summer travel season.

According to AAA Ohio booking data, the number of Ohioans traveling between Thursday and Monday is expected to increase 8.2 percent from last year.

“More Ohioans will be wrapping up this busy summer travel season with quick weekend getaways and some longer vacations,” said Zach Fisher, director, travel sales for AAA Ohio Auto Club, in a statement. “This will make for some crowded airports and roadways, so if you’re traveling this holiday, make sure you plan ahead and pack your patience.”

Not only are there more Ohioans traveling for the holiday, they are also taking extended vacations, according to AAA. The average Ohio traveler plans to spend nearly six days on vacation this Labor Day weekend, 6 percent more than in 2017.

About 85 percent of Labor Day travelers will drive with most trips taking place in Ohio or along the East Coast as schools are back in session. Popular destinations include Nashville, Tenn., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Virginia Beach, Va. and Chicago.

The top 10 Labor Day destinations nationally are Florida, New York, Caribbean via cruises, Las Vegas, Ireland, Seattle, Canada, Dominican Republic, France and Chicago.

“We’re seeing a lot of trips to Sandusky, Ohio, which means Cedar Point, and to Cincinnati to King’s Island,” stated Bill Nicol, director of Auto Travel Services for AAA Ohio Auto Club.