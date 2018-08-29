Conference designed to help firms with mentoring skills

A local software company will host a conference to help companies improve their mentoring programs.

MentorcliQ, which provides a dating-like software but for mentoring, will have its inaugural Mentor Community, or MentorCom, conference at COSI on Sept. 20.

The day will have presentations, workshops and panel discussions with companies running their own mentoring programs.

“We’re extremely excited to see the most influential talent in employee mentoring converge at MentorCom for an agenda that combines idea sharing and professional development,” said MentorcliQ Chief Executive Officer Phil George in a statement. “Mentoring employees makes all the difference when it comes to building and retaining top talent — which is a primary competitive advantage in any industry.”

Company mentoring programs can be a deciding factor for a candidate to accept a job as 80 percent of millennials believe such programs are critical to their career success, according to a report from Deloitte.

“Mentoring in an important part of the workforce,” said Andy George, chief marketing officer of MentorcliQ and Phil George’s brother.

Andy George, an alumnus from The Ohio State University, and his brother grew up in Granville.

His brother founded the company in Los Angeles and relocated back home to their Midwestern roots.

“Columbus is such a great corporate center to make connections,” Andy George said.

He said the company’s technologies help their clients pair mentors with employees, keeping track of their progress and connect them with the proper resources.

MentorcliQ works with companies that employ fewer than 1,000 employees to Fortune 500 companies. Among its clients is Cardinal Health.

With a low unemployment rate and a competitive market for talent, “MentroCli really just hit the right time to have a platform to actually make an impact,” Andy George said. He expects to see increasing demand for their technology over the next decade.

During their day-to-day engagements with their clients, the George brothers became aware that clients wanted to connect with each other and share what each was doing in their respective mentor programs. That sparked the idea for the conference, which is open to all companies.

“We’ve been working to develop this community for our customers to connect with each other,” Andy George said. “MentorCom is the first of its kind and its cool that its in Columbus.”

He added that companies will be able to get some hands-on experience and an opportunity to learn about the best techniques to adopt or improve their mentor programs.

“They see mentoring as a competitive advantage,” Andy George said. “It’s nice to make these professional connection and see what other organizations are doing.”

Phil George said the conference is a good development opportunity for those interested in learning from thought leaders in employee mentoring.

“Mentoring employees is a key strategy to increase employee engagement, and MentorcliQ is thrilled to be at the center of bringing together companies who are serious about making their companies a great place to work,” he said.