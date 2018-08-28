Non-disparagement lawsuit prompts legislation proposal

A Columbus lawmaker isn’t offering any cover to fellow Democrat and congressional candidate Aftab Pureval, who was sued last week by a former Hamilton County employee, who alleges she and other fired county employees were paid off via contract to keep quiet after their employment was terminated last year.

State Rep. Kristin Boggs last week introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives House Bill 722, which would enact section 9.78 of the Ohio Revised Code to prohibit a person or public entity from using state funds in exchange for an individual to agree not to make any disparaging or negative statement about the person or public entity.

Brittney Heitman, who worked Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, said she was directed to sign a non-disclosure agreement for which she received $4,808.26 after she was fired shortly after Pureval took office, according to published reports.

Several other employees were fired under similar circumstances at a cost of $116,504.12 to the clerk’s office, WXIX Fox 19 reported.

In the agreement, there was also a non-disparagement clause where neither side could say anything negative about the other, Heitman alleged.

The woman has petitioned the court to toss out the contract on grounds that Pureval, who is touted by his party as a Blue-Wave candidate with former President Barack Obama’s endorsement against incumbent congressman Rep. Steve Chabot, violated the agreement by saying he was ridding the office of political patronage and “make work” jobs in interviews with the media.

Additionally, Heitman claims the agreement is neither legal or enforceable as it violates her constitutional rights.

HB 722 identifies a “public entity” as the state or any agency or instrumentality of the state, any municipal corporation, county, township, school district, community school or other political subdivision or any agency or instrumentality thereof.

According to the text of the bill, no person or public entity shall use state funds in exchange for an individual to agree not to make any disparaging or negative statement about the person or public entity.

Anyone who violates the proposed measure would be liable for a civil penalty in an amount that equals one and one-half times the amount of the state funds used for the agreement.

Were the law enacted at the time of Pureval’s agreement with Heitman and her former coworkers, that would leave the candidate on the hook for $174,756 in civil fines.

Further, the bill calls for the attorney general to bring an action for a civil penalty under this section in a court of competent jurisdiction against any person or public entity who violates this section.

“The court shall order whoever is found to have violated this section to pay the civil penalty,” HB 722 noted. “In addition to the civil penalty assessed under this section, the person or public entity also shall pay any fee assessed by the attorney general for the costs of bringing the action and reasonable attorney’s fees.”

The bill awaits committee assignment.

Pureval’s attorney successfully had the suit moved to federal court and awaits a hearing.

A spokesman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office would not respond to the local TV station’s questions about the legality of the non-disclosures.