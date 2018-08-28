Columbus falls in Yelp business rankings

Central Ohio’s business health took a dive in one recent study.

Columbus ranks 37th for its business growth pace among 50 metropolitan areas for the second quarter of 2018 compared with 29th in the first quarter of the same year, according to Yelp’s Local Economic Outlook report.

The online company provides information and reviews about businesses.

“The Local Economic Outlook is part of a larger, ongoing project to surface insights from Yelp’s deep data stores to help businesses succeed and arm policymakers with the information they need to boost local economies,” the company said in a statement.

The company ranks the metro areas based on the number of businesses between the start and end of the quarter. It counts the business openings and closures based on when such events are registered by users and business owners on Yelp’s platform.

“Our checks indicate that any reporting lags are largely consistent across metros and wouldn’t substantially alter the rankings,” the company stated.

The top 10 cities for the second quarter were Las Vegas, Austin, Texas, Miami, Louisville, Ky., Houston, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, N.C., and Jacksonville, Fla.

“Cities where openings greatly outnumber closures are ones where entrepreneurs have spotted opportunity and existing businesses have found success,” said Carl Bialik, data editor for Yelp and author of the study.

He noted that home services drove the growth in Las Vegas because of the region’s construction sector booms.

That means a variety of impacted businesses such as mortgage brokers, flooring specialists, masonry and concrete, and solar installation businesses opened at rates that outpaced business closures.

Yelp’s report further examined business growth in 10 categories.

Food-related businesses were the top category for central Ohio rising sharply since last year, followed by health, event services, nightlife, active, beauty services, restaurants, auto, shopping and home services, which was the top category in the first quarter of 2017.

Cincinnati ranks 23rd, up from a previous ranking of 25th.

The bottom 10 cities were Tucson, Ariz., Sacramento, Calif., Boston, Providence, R.I., Chicago, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Omaha, Neb., San Francisco and San Jose, Calif.