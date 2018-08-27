Texas consulting firm expanding in Columbus

A Dallas-based firm that advises acquisitions and mergers for middle-market businesses has announced its expansion in central Ohio.

Generational Equity’s Columbus office will be led by Jerry Yocum, managing director of mergers and acquisitions.

Yocum started his current career at Worthington Industries in 2002 and began working with Generational Equity in 2007 as a regional affiliate.

“Jerry has considerable deal making experience across a wide spectrum of industries, including transactions in the manufacturing, oil and gas, and distribution industries,” a company press release stated.

In the same release, Brenen Hofstadter, chief mergers and acquisitions officer of Generational Equity and president of Generational Capital Markets said the company’s goal is to open numerous offices in the top 50 markets across North America.

“Columbus has been a strong market with companies that are attractive to our strategic and financial buyers. Jerry has been a top performing professional with Generational Equity for a long time, and I’m excited to see him lead the way in that vibrant market,” he said.

Terry Johnson, chief revenue and strategy officer of the firm, agreed.

“The addition of the Columbus office is part of our continued growth plan and commitment to be the leader in middle market M&A services. We are executing our strategy of national expansion and are excited to continue building our North American footprint,” he said.

Generational Equity is a subsidary of the Generational Group and employs more than 250 professionals throughout North America, aiding companies with merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. The company uses a four-step approach that includes exit planning education, busines valuation, value enhancement strategies and transactional services.

Generational Equity has recevied multiple awards including Investment Banking Firm of the Year in 2017 and 2016, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2015 and 2014; and the M&A Consulting Firm of the Year in 2013 and 2011.