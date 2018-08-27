State partners with Japanese robotics firm to develop workforce in that industry

Yaskawa Motoman, the American robotics division of a Japanese manufacturer, announced last week the creation of the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership with the state of Ohio and the Robotics & Advanced Manufacturing Technology Education Collaborative, or RAMTEC, site in Marion.

The partnership is expected to support the state in creating a highly sustainable workforce development model to provide Ohio educators and students with STEM-aligned curriculum and training to become proficient in Industry 4.0 technologies, a press release detailed.

The company provides automation products and solutions in numerous industries, ranging from arc welding, assembly and coating to dispensing, material handling, cutting and removal and spot welding.

According to the announcement, the robotics division of the international company is dedicated to collaborating with educators and industry professionals across the Americas to help build a relevant workforce training environment through educational tools and STEM curriculum.

RAMTEC, a trusted accreditor of both high school and adult robotics manufacturing licensures and certifications, creates sustainable solutions for filling Ohio’s robotics and advanced manufacturing skills gap.

“Data reveals that within 10 years nearly 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will sit empty, with the skills gap being responsible for 2 million of those jobs going unfilled,” RAMTEC Coordinator and Engineering instructor Ritch Ramey said in a prepared statement. “Forming mutually-beneficial relationships with manufacturers through the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership will create the foundation needed to move Ohio’s workforce forward.”

Funding for the project is earmarked at $400,000 and is expected to provide a comprehensive training and application development model, reaching thousands of incumbent workers and students statewide.

“Our workforce-driven training and research partnership with RAMTEC is a solid step to providing students with work-based learning opportunities in the field of robotics,” said Doug Burnside, Yaskawa Motoman’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The best-in-class instruction and certification programs provided through our Yaskawa Academy will also help to enhance RAMTEC’s vision of providing proficient training and curriculum in 21st century automation and robotics.”

Partnership highlights include creation of in-lab and classroom instructional strategies, development of advanced industry-recognized robotic certifications, utilization of augmented and virtual reality technologies to develop a new class of training tools and curriculum, and incorporation of industry-utilized robotic equipment aligned to the industrial manufacturing base, according to the announcement.

Additionally, partners are expected to continue to identify and create new training models to support robotics manufacturing.

RAMTEC, the first such training facility of its kind in the state, is the collaborative effort of Tri-Rivers Career Center, Marion Technical College and The Ohio State University at Marion.