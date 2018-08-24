Partnership helps to boost sales by small farmers to local consumers

Small farmers are a big part of Ohio’s agriculture, from selling produce at markets and to local restaurants, to offering Community Sponsored Agriculture programs to the community.

Paige’s Produce is one local family operated farm owned by Brian and Kelly Hesler since 1999.

“We carefully plant, harvest, wash and pack our quality produce right here on the farm,” they said. “We sell at several central Ohio farmers markets and also offer a CSA program.”

A CSA is a partnership between the farmer and the community, where the farm sells “shares” of produce each week during the growing season, which runs through October.

The share consists of weekly bags of fresh vegetables, fruit and flowers, depending on which type of share is purchased.

In exchange for shares, the CSA member signs a contract for the season and agrees to pay in advance. With this, members share in the risks and rewards of small scale farming such as insect damage, weather and bumper crops.

An example of a full vegetable share from Paige’s Produce includes one dozen ears of sweet corn, two to three quarts of beans, five to eight tomatoes, several zucchini, squashes, pickle cucumbers, cucumbers and onions.

Fruit shareholders may receive strawberries, blueberries, peaches, pears, apples and blackberries.

“Depending on weather and other growing conditions, the varieties and amounts of items may change from week to week or even day to day,” their website states. “This is what makes a family CSA farm unique for its members — you are truly getting the freshest food as it is picked for you within a day of delivery.”

The Hesler’s frequent several central Ohio markets including Clintonville, Upper Arlington and Pearl Alley, where members can pick up their weekly shares.

A full share of vegetables is $578, flowers for $189, fruit for $343, or a total full share for $1110. Half shares are $327 for vegetables, $94 for flowers, $186 for fruit and $608 for total half shares.

Current harvests include green beans, apples, turnips, radishes, acorn squash, peppers, cabbage, pumpkins, gourds and mums.

Paige’s daily in season stand is located in Amanda.