Columbus area unemployment rate slips to 4.1 percent

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased slightly by less than half a percentage point in July.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.1 percent last month compared with 4.3 percent in July 2017, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

But the region’s civilian labor force decreased to 1,094,700 people in July, or 1,000 less than July 2017. The month saw gains of 1,100 in employment and jobless figure declining by 2,100.

Among the counties in the Columbus metro area, Delaware and Union counties each had the lowest jobless rate in July at 3.7 percent, followed by Madison County (4 percent); Franklin County (4.1 percent); Fairfield, Licking and Pickaway counties (each at 4.2 percent); Morrow County (4.6 percent); Hocking County (4.7 percent); and Perry County (5.4 percent).

Hocking and Pickaway counties each tied for the largest year-over-year decrease in their respective jobless rate of the Columbus MSA last month. Each county’s jobless rate decreased by 0.4 percent.

Morrow, Perry and Union counties each decreased by 0.3 percent, while Fairfield and Licking decreased at the same rate as the region.

Delaware and Franklin counties each had a slight drop in the jobless rate by 0.1 percent.

Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.6 percent in July, up from 4.5 percent in June and down from 5.1 percent in July 2017.

The state’s nonfarm sector employed more than 5.61 million people last month compared with more than 5.60 million in June and more than 5.53 million in July 2017.

“July’s job numbers show moderate job growth for Ohio, but the outlook is foggy for the end of the year. With Ohio’s unemployment rate rising slightly to 4.6 percent and a sustained labor force participation rate (62.9 percent), Ohio has reversed its trend of positive job growth, and the insecurity caused by the current federal trade policies is starting to seep into the state’s job market,” said Andrew Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement. “July did bring with it approximately 8,800 new non-farm private sector jobs. A large portion of this increase was seen in manufacturing (4,700 jobs) — the protected industry under the new federal tariffs. Yet, this is the second month in a row where some industries were hurt by the new trade policies, with transportation losing 1,200 jobs and the service industry having one of its lowest growth months this year. These loses re-enforce concerns that the protectionist trade policies create unfair advantages for some industries while hurting others, even within manufacturing.

“Farmers are also feeling the economic pain of the tariffs, and with no clear end in sight to the trade war, Ohio is left in a precarious position. Without a resolution and an end to these protectionist trade policies, the economic gains Ohio has seen will be at risk,” he added.

Ohio’s goods-producing sector employed 942,300 people last month, an increase of 24,800 people from July 2017.

During that period, manufacturing employment increased the most by 16,700 people, followed by construction with an increase of 7,100 jobs and mining and logging by 1,000.

The state’s service-providing sector’s employment increased by 54,100 jobs to 3.888 million jobs from July 2017.

The sector’s largest gains during the past year were from employment in leisure and hospitality services with 17,200 jobs added, followed by trade, transportation and utilities’ gains of 14,200 jobs and financial activities’ gain of 6,900 jobs.

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment in June was up by 3,300 jobs from July 2017.

While federal jobs decreased by 400, state government jobs increased by 6,300 and local government employment decreased by 2,600 jobs from July 2017.

The national unemployment rate for July was 3.9 percent, down from 4 percent in June and from 4.3 percent in July 2017.