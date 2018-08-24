At last, inventory of homes for sale in Columbus area creeps up

A home has a sold sign in North Reading, Mass. On Wednesday, Aug. 22, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in July.

A home has a sold sign in North Reading, Mass. On Wednesday, Aug. 22, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in July. (Photo: )

At last, inventory of homes for sale in Columbus area creeps up

For the past couple of years it’s been more and more difficult to find a home for sale in central Ohio.

The inventory of homes for sale has been a record low levels, which has resulted in homes and sell very quickly and at higher prices — the simple principle of supply and demand.

But new figures released by Columbus Realtors show there may be an easing in the tight inventory.

Though it’s not much relief for homeseekers immediately there is the potential it could be the beginning of a larger inventory of homes for sale.

The inventory of homes for sale in central Ohio in July climbed to 5,184, a 5.5 percent increase over June, but that mark is still down 5.7 percent from July 2017.

Still, it’s the highest inventory of homes listed for sale since last fall according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

“The slight increase in inventory is encouraging for buyers,” said 2018 Columbus Realtors President Sara Walsh. “Buyers are still actively house hunting with both interest rates and home prices continuing to rise. Now is the time for serious buyers to partner with a Realtor to get their proverbial foot in the door.”

The increase in inventory is thanks to the 3,843 homes and condos that were added to the market in July.

July’s new listings were 0.4 percent more than the same month a year ago, although down 5.6 percent from June.

“Central Ohio sellers recognize it continues to be an excellent time to put their home on the market,” Walsh said. “With the continued demand and good appreciation, sellers are reaping the benefits of homeownership.”

There were 3,208 homes and condos sold in July, which is 2.3 percent more than July 2017, although a slight dip of 3.8 percent from the previous month.

“Sales prices continue to rise which reflects the strength of our real estate market and buyers’ desire to achieve the American dream of homeownership,” Walsh said.

Across the central Ohio market, homes that sold during July were on the market for an average of 23 days, unchanged from June, with an average sales price of $238,655.

The average sales price is 5.2 percent higher than the same month last year, but 2.5 percent below June.

Median sales price was $205,000, up 6 percent from a year ago.

According to the latest Housing Market Confidence Index by the Ohio Realtors, 100 percent of central Ohio Realtors describe the current housing market in their area as moderate to strong and 89 percent expect prices to increase over the next year.

When asked what effect higher home prices are having on consumers’ interest in buying in their area, 24 percent said they are seeing increased interest, 46 percent said no change in interest, and 30 percent said a decreased interest.

Meanwhile, statewide, the pace of homes sold across Ohio in July reached a best-ever level for the month, increasing 2.6 percent from the rate posted a year ago and topping the month’s prior record established in 2015, according to Ohio Realtors.

“The Ohio housing market heated up in July, as the rate of sales reached record levels,” said Ohio Realtors President Tiffany Meyer. “Equally important, the marketplace continued to maintain a steady, healthy rise in the average sales price, an indication that consumers understand that housing is a solid, long-term investment.”

July’s average home price of $191,775 reflects a 5.7 percent increase from the $181,484 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in July reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 152,091, a 2.6 percent increase from the 148,247 reached during the month a year ago.

The July sales rate topped the prior best-ever for the month of 148,650 set in July 2015.

The market also experienced a 1.9 percent increase in sales from the June 2018 seasonally adjusted annual rate of 149,278.

Around the state, 13 of the 18 markets tracked reported an upswing in average sales price during the month. Additionally, 12 markets posted gains in the pace of sales.