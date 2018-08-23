Rising home prices in Columbus may be easing

Homebuyers may finally be getting some relief in central Ohio’s housing market.

The share of listings with a price cut was at 15.1 percent in June compared with 12.5 percent both in January and June 2017, according to a report from Zillow, an online real estate and rental marketplace company.

Home prices in central Ohio have been rising at a torrid pace in recent years as the inventory of homes for sale remained tight.

Nationwide, about 14 percent of all listings had a price cut in June, up from 13.4 percent in June 2017 and a recent low of 11.7 percent at the end of 2016, according to a company press release. Shares of price cuts ticked up to 13 percent in January.

“The housing market has tilted sharply in favor of sellers over the past two years, but there are very early preliminary signs that the winds may be starting to shift ever-so-slightly,” said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas in a statement. “A rising share of on-market listings are seeing price cuts, though these price cuts are concentrated at the most expensive price-points and primarily in markets that have seen outsized price gains in recent years. It’s far too soon to call this a buyer’s market, home values are still expected to appreciate at double their historic rate over the next 12 months, but the frenetic pace of the housing market over the past few years is starting to return toward a more normal trend.”

Zillow expects home value growth to slow to a 6.6 percent annual appreciation rate over the next year.

San Jose, Calif., Indianapolis, Ind. and Charlotte, N.C. are forecasted to slow the most among the 35 largest metros, respectively increasing at 11. 8 percent; decreasing by 1.3 percent; and increasing 3.3 percent.

Columbus’ home value growth is expected to increase 5.4 percent.

In addition, home values increased 8.3 percent over the past year to a median home value of $217,300 with almost half of the 35 largest markets experiencing a slow down in home value growth appreciation compared with the beginning of the year.

Columbus and other housing markets have favored the seller because of a lack in available inventory among other factors. The lack of inventory can be traced back to after the housing bubble burst.

Between 1985 to 2000, there were 4.7 permits issued for single family homes per 1,000 residents in Columbus. Since 2008, there were 1.7 permits issued per 1,000 people.

In the United States, there were 3.9 permits for single-family homes per 1,000 residents issued between 1985 and 2000, down to 1.9 permits per 1,000 people since 2008.

“Building activity came to a near-standstill when the housing market collapsed, and now a decade later, years of underbuilding have left a gap of millions of homes missing from the American housing stock,” Terrazas said. “In nearly every major market today, single-family homes are being permitted at a lower rate than they were historically as builders face a number of challenges in adding new homes, including land and labor costs. What this means for buyers is a smaller supply of homes on the market, leading to increased competition and higher home prices. Historically, population growth has been met with new construction and new construction was a critical contributor to new inventory. Without a sustained pickup in permitting and construction activity, first-time buyers will struggle to gain a foothold on homeownership.”