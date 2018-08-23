Ag scouts forecast early harvest, above average yields

Dispatches this week from the annual Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour are rosy for Ohio crop production, Reuters reported.

Corn and soybean yield potential was above average in west-central Ohio and crops were on track for an early harvest, scouts noted on the eastern leg of the tour here in the Buckeye State.

The primary goal of the annual tour of cropland is to provide the agriculture industry with accurate growing season information about likely corn and soybean yields at state and regional levels during the upcoming harvest season.

Rains this week were forecast to aid soybean plants, which are on track to exceed all expectations.

“If the soybean crop finishes correctly, it will be one for the record books,” said crop scout Peter Meyer, agriculture commodities senior director at S&P Global Platts.

In the Reuters report, Meyer noted that some corn fields were already beginning to die after reaching maturity and likely too far along to benefit much from rain.

Corn yield potential averaged 173.1 bushels per acre through nine stops in Pickaway, Fayette, Madison, Clark, Champaign, Logan and Auglaize counties — up from last year’s average of 164.7 bushels per acre and the tour’s three-year average of 158.4.

Scouts do not estimate potential soybean yields. Rather, they calculate the number of soy pods in a 3-by-3-foot square. In those counties, soybeans averaged 1,200.4 pods, up from 1,188.2 pods last year and the three-year average of 1,111.1 pods, Reuters reported.

Crop scout Marcos Fae, a soybean farmer from Brazil, said soybeans appeared to have been planted early and hot summer weather sped growth.

Prices for each commodity have been under pressure after the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month predicted greater-than-expected harvests. Also, U.S. tariffs aimed at the top global soybean importer China are expected to cut into demand.

The tour’s data-gathering methods are disciplined and produce consistent results from year to year. New scouts receive formal instruction before the annual trek and training from tour veterans along the way.

The eastern leg of the tour departed from Columbus and the western leg in Sioux Falls, S.D. at the start of the week and converged in Rochester, Minn., yesterday for a final tour summary.

Pro Farmer is expected to release its annual crop production outlook this afternoon.