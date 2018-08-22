New bill proposes transparency for agency fines, penalties

New bill proposes transparency for agency fines, penalties

Legislative oversight of the fines and penalties state agencies collect presumably would create a more temperate business climate, a lawmaker and the Republican candidate for Ohio attorney general has proposed.

Sen. Frank LaRose of Hudson said that the bill he introduced last week additionally would bring transparency and accountability to state agencies that collect fines and penalties from Ohio businesses and citizens.

Specifically, Senate Bill 321 would require that all fine revenues paid to state agencies be deposited into the state’s general revenue fund.

“Ohio has made good process to become more attractive to job creators since I began serving in 2011,” said LaRose. “Reducing regulatory red tape has in part helped private industries create over 530,200 new jobs in the past eight years.

“This bill is the next important step in continuing that momentum.”

LaRose drew on lawmakers’ efforts in 2008 under Democrat Gov. Ted Strickland that examined how the state could continue to grow its business opportunities and create jobs.

The bipartisan regulatory reform task force recommended legislators explore the idea of all fine revenue going into the general revenue fund instead of staying with the agency that imposed the fine.

He said doing so will eliminate the perverse incentive that an agency might unduly collect fees from Ohio’s job creators to fill its coffers without legislative oversight.

“Now is the time to take the next step in making Ohio the easiest and most transparent place to start a business and create jobs,” LaRose added.

Agencies would have until Sept. 1, 2020, to submit to the general assembly and to the director of the legislative service commission a report detailing any penalty, fine, or late fee the state agency may receive that is not required to be deposited into the state treasury to the credit of the general revenue fund.

The bill has attracted the attention of at least two senators, who have signed on as cosponsors of the measure.

SB 321 awaits committee referral.