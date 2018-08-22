Clintonville store caters to urban farmers

A Clintonville store for urban farmers recently changed ownership for the third time in its history.

Brandy and Dan James, along with business partner Paisley Nash-Dooley and her wife Nicole Gras became the new owners of the City Folk’s Farm Shop, 4760 N. High St., in July.

“We’re all into homesteading,” Brandy James said, referring to the lifestyle that’s all about self-sufficiency.

City Folk’s Farm Shop helps customers interested in that lifestyle and urban farming by offering supplies— from animal feeds to gardening tools —as well as classes and local food.

The 2,400-square-foot shop opened in 2012. The Jameses had worked under the previous owners for more than a year.

The shop caters to a variety of clients on the spectrum of urban farming. It’s there for customers who are growing tomatoes on their patio or have a city plot farm complete with vegetables, chickens and other features.

Brandy James said urban farming has become more popular since the shop first opened.

“It’s becoming a thing in Clintonville as well as all around Columbus,” she said.

The new owners have made a few changes including adding different kinds of classes and free monthly demonstrations. For example, the shop had a free demonstration earlier this month to make kombucha, a type of fermented black or green tea drink.

“I like connecting with the people,” Brandy James said. “Just helping people in general has been one of the most amazing things.”

The new owners have other businesses in addition to City Folk’s. The Jameses operate Rainbow B, which provides natural body care and urban remedy products. Nash-Dooley is the owner of Sunbury Urban Farms, which supplies some products for the shop, and Gras is a director of a school.

In the U.S. and beyond, more people are doing urban farms for commercial purposes. But many struggle to make a living out of the practice as two-thirds reported sales below $10,000 per year, according to a 2016 study published in the British Food Journal. The study had a survey of 370 farmers working in or around U.S. cities.

City Folk’s Farm Shop will have a re-grand opening event at 5 p.m. on Friday.