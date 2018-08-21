Local companies named to Inc. 5000

Thirty-seven central Ohio businesses were recognized as some of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies in Inc. magazine’s 37th annual Inc. 5000.

Information staffing company Central Point Partners had the highest U.S. rank the region at No. 248, bringing in $2.1 million in 2017 revenue and a 1,956 percent growth over the last three years. The Westerville company was founded in 2012.

In a Facebook post, company leadership said it was “extremely honored to be named” in the list.

Other top-ranking central Ohio companies were T-Pro Solutions (336), TENFOLD (368), Ease Logistics (565), Homeside Financial (853), Retail Service Systems (873), Fab Glass and Mirror (892), Idea Buyer (986), Waste Away Systems (1,116) and Rise Brands (1,181).

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter in a statement. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

Twenty-one of the companies were based in Columbus, led by T-Pro Solutions. The company provides analytics services for consumer goods companies.

“This recognition is a testament to the innovative thinking of our trusted clients and the dedication and persistence of our T-Pro team,” stated Terry Ziegler, co-founder and chief executive officer of T-Pro Solutions. “It is an honor to be part of this elite group of businesses and business leaders.”

Dublin also had another concentration of 11 companies from the list with Ease Logistics at the top. Other central Ohio communities that had companies on the list included Blacklick, New Albany, Lewis Center and Powell.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent, according to the publication. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

The remaining central Ohio companies on the list were Exacter (1,209), pH7 architects (1,290), Vantage Point Logistics (1,328), Compton Construction (1,457), King Memory (1,561), Coastal Ridge Real Estate (1,601), Updox (1,979), Smart 1 Marketing (2,132), Palmetto Construction Services (2,578), Kaufman Development (2,704), AlerStallings (2,885), Adept Marketing (2,947), Test Double (,2984), Xtek Partners (3,089), Golden Reserve (3,155), Pillar Technology (3,252), Sophisticated Systems (3,948), LHT Group (3,956), United Software Group (4,012), Donaldson Plastic Surgery (4,202), Signature Closers (4,240), ERP Analysts (4,281), National Care Advisors (4,349), Leading EDJE (4,368), Goken America (4,700), Proforma Graphic Services (4,719) and MES (4,775).