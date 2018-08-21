Farm innovation nub of startup challenge

Farm innovation nub of startup challenge

Ohio farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs have the opportunity to compete for $145,000 in startup funds made available for the 2019 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge.

The American Farm Bureau Federation last week opened the online application process for the competition, known formerly as the Rural Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Competitors are invited to submit for-profit business ideas related to food and agriculture online by Sept. 24, according to a press release from the Ohio Farm Bureau.

The competition provides an opportunity for individuals to showcase ideas and business innovations in agriculture, bureau officials said. The challenge is billed as the first national business competition focused exclusively on rural entrepreneurs launching food and agriculture businesses.

“Farm Bureau is proud to carry on our long tradition of strengthening the communities we live and farm in by encouraging new businesses across rural America,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Starting a business takes faith, courage and creativity, but rural entrepreneurs face added challenges including limited access to broadband, high transportation costs and a lack of access to business networks.

“Startup funds provided through the challenge will help entrepreneurs working in food and agriculture take their businesses to the next level.”

The national Farm Bureau, in partnership with Farm Credit, encouraged rural entrepreneurs with businesses in the following categories to apply:

Ag technologies;

Agritourism;

Community supported agriculture, farmers’ markets, food stands and food hubs;

Farms, ranches, greenhouses, managed forests, aquaponics, cut flowers, herbs, honey and landscape plants;

Farm-to-table businesses;

Support services including scouting, equipment repair and fertilizer sales;

Value-added processing including yogurts, cheese and processed meats; and

Wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries.

Participants must be Farm Bureau members to compete. Applicants who are not Farm Bureau members have until Nov. 5 to join.

Detailed eligibility guidelines, the competition timeline and profiles of past challenge winners are available at the Challenge website at www.fb.org.

State Farm Bureau Director of Publications Kelli Milligan Stammen detailed the challenge timeline and prizes on the organization’s website.

“Ten semifinalist teams will be announced Nov. 9 and awarded $10,000,” she said. “The final four teams will be announced Dec. 5 and will receive an additional $5,000 and have all expenses paid to compete in a live pitch competition at AFBF’s 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans Jan. 13.”

Those teams are slated to compete for Farm Bureau Entrepreneur of the Year award and $15,000, for a total of $30,000.

A People’s Choice award and $10,000 in prize money also will be presented.

In addition to Farm Credit’s sponsorship, John Deere and Farm Bureau Bank provided the startup funds for the competition.

This is the fifth such challenge.